Atlanta United’s third kit is focused on unity

The kit, produced by Adidas and dubbed the “Unity Kit,” was shown during a ceremony at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. The ceremony featured club President Darren Eales and players Miles Robinson, Machop Chol and members of its Special Olympics Unified team.

The kit will be worn for five matches this season. The first time will come Sunday against Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The kit’s shorts are black and the socks are the same shade of red as the jersey, with orange and black stripes.