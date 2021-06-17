Atlanta United’s third kit is focused on unity

Atlanta United unveiled a distinctive third kit Thursday that is a dark red, with five wavy stripes that include messages of unity written in different languages, with black as the color on the collar and sleeve hems, and orange lettering.
The kit, produced by Adidas and dubbed the “Unity Kit,” was shown during a ceremony at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. The ceremony featured club President Darren Eales and players Miles Robinson, Machop Chol and members of its Special Olympics Unified team.
The kit will be worn for five matches this season. The first time will come Sunday against Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The kit’s shorts are black and the socks are the same shade of red as the jersey, with orange and black stripes.
“We’re excited to unveil ‘The Unity Kit’ as our third kit for the 2021 season,” Eales said in a statement from the team. “This kit pays homage to unity, soccer and the great city of Atlanta. It’s a tribute to our supporters, who helped us become the first MLS team since 2016 to qualify for a third kit. We can’t wait to see our players wear this kit on June 20 in front of our amazing supporters.”
There are 13 messages written in 11 languages on the jersey.
They are:
- Truth
- Peace
- Justice
- Usawa (equality in Swahili)
- Liberté (freedom in French)
- Dignità (dignity in Italian)
- Unidad (unity in Spanish)
- 꿈 (dream in Korean)
- Liebe (love in German)
- 恩 (grace in Mandarin)
- ضوء (light in Arabic)
- (repair the world in Hebrew) תיקון עולם
- Ubumunto (champion humanity in Rwandan).
Inside the collar is the phrase “A City United.” On the back of the kit is “ATL” with a spike going vertically through the A.
Credit: Atlanta United
The jersey can be purchased on the league’s website or at the team’s store at Atlantic Station starting Friday. Proceeds from this kit’s sales at the team stores will be re-invested into the community through the Atlanta United Foundation, according to the team.
There will be an exhibit dubbed “The 2021 Unity Kit Launch: Power of the Game” at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights through Sunday. The focus of the exhibit if the unifying power of soccer.
Credit: Atlanta United