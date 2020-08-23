The experience of Atlanta United playing in an empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday’s experience was surreal.

There was no DJ playing music loud enough to be heard in Carrollton in the Home Depot Backyard outside the stadium before the game. There was little traffic.

An empty Home Depot Backyard outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Doug Roberson / AJC Credit: Doug Roberson / AJC

The concourses surrounding the stadium were empty.

The concourses inside the stadium were empty.

Merchandise shops and restaurants....empty.

The stadium operated at between 10-20 percent of its typical staff for a normal game day. Masks were mandated and worn by everyone.

Empty concourses inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Doug Roberson / AJC Credit: Doug Roberson / AJC

Once inside the stadium, the league mandated a tiering system for anyone in the stadium. Photographers were Tier 1, field level. Reporters were Tier 3, press box. Photographers worked from the suites behind the goals. Reporters were kept at least six feet apart in the press box.

Atlanta and Nashville were put in different, larger locker rooms so that social distancing rules could be enforced. Instead of walking onto the field in side-by-side rows at midfield to start the game, the teams walked out of tunnels in the corners. Atlanta United walked in from Tunnel 1 and Nashville from Tunnel 2.

Atlanta United’s game-day operations and social media teams did well in trying to replicate a normal game day situation.

The hammering of the Golden Spike, typically done a few minutes before the game and featuring a celebrity, was pre-taped and included a community hero. It was played on the halo board and broadcast by Fox Sports Southeast. Kevin Egan, Dan Gargan and Jillian Sakovits, who hosted the broadcast, worked in the stadium and were separated by giant glass dividers, like an extreme version of the dividers used on Final Jeopardy.

The stands were empty, save for one gentlemen who must have been working the stadium. He took a seat in the stands opposite the Supporters’ Section. He was a blue dot in a sea of red seats.

An empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Doug Roberson / AJC Credit: Doug Roberson / AJC

Once the game started, the artificial noise played throughout, including the “A-T-L” viking clap at the 40th and 80th minutes. Pity Martinez’s goal overshadowed the chant in the 40th minute.

There wasn’t much to cheer between Martinez’s first goal and his second in the 87th minute, the one that 92.9FM radio analyst Jason Longshore said made him yelp.

“It certainly had a strange feeling to it,” Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “We missed our fans tremendously. They know what they mean to us, we certainly know what they mean to us. To be in this stadium and not have that, it has never happened. So, when it has happened for the first time, it was certainly different. But, we know that they are with us from start to finish and hopefully it won’t be too long when we are able to have them back cheering us on in person.”

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)

Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

