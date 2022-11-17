ajc logo
X

Ted Lasso pens letters to soccer players from metro Atlanta

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Ted Lasso penned very large letters to three players from metro Atlanta who will represent the U.S. in the World Cup in Qatar.

The letters to goalkeeper Sean Johnson, a native of Lilburn, and fullback Shaq Moore, a native of Powder Springs, are on billboards in the metro area. The one to centerback Walker Zimmerman, a native of Lawrenceville, is in Nashville, Tenn., where he plays.

The U.S. will open the World Cup on Monday against Wales.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

The billboards were purchased by the U.S. Soccer Federation to honor the 26 players with messages from Lasso, a TV character known for honesty and charm as a fish-out-of-water soccer coach of fictional club Richmond in England, who is played by Jason Sudeikis.

A portion of the message to Johnson, which was posted in Snellville, reads: “When your cleats hit the pitch, take a moment to think of who you are now, and the champ you’re about to become.”

Credit: contributed

Credit: contributed

A portion of the message to Zimmerman reads: “When you take the pitch with the USMNT, I know you’ll be channeling your inner ghost pepper. Floatin’ way past that spice meter. All those other fellas will be beggin’ for a glass of milk once Zimmerman gets simmerin’.”

A portion of the message to Moore, which was posted on 14th Street, reads: “Ever since you were a little Shaq, growing up playin’ soccer in the ATL, you always gave everything.”

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Braves, create new stock5h ago

Credit: AJC file photo/Joey Ivansco

Special on Lethal Weapon 3 to air on ACC Network
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Opinion: Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson has an interesting decision to make

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Georgia’s running backs plan to match Kentucky’s physicality Saturday
15h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Georgia’s running backs plan to match Kentucky’s physicality Saturday
15h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

After 2-0 start, Georgia Tech has much to clean up
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta United

Atlanta United contingent visits Fort Bragg
1h ago
MLS, Apple announce cost of subscription plans
23h ago
Atlanta United plans to be active in transfer market and free agency
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
5h ago
Atlanta holiday tree lightings 2022: Dates and times, where to see them
1h ago
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top