Still a ray of sunshine left in Atlanta United’s cloudy MLS season

Some supporters have posted on Twitter that they would just as soon this season end so that the team can begin preparing for 2021. The two aren’t mutually exclusive. While Glass and the players are competing to make the playoffs, the front office can continue its search for a permanent manager while also considering roster moves for next year.

The players aren’t ready to start looking ahead.

“If we get these six points in the next few games, and Montreal, Chicago and some of those teams start losing games, then there’s always an opportunity," defender Laurence Wyke said. "So we just have to focus on ourselves, put that aside and just go for the three points each game. If we come short, we come short. But at least we give it 100 percent, you know?”

Atlanta United is 1-1 against Cincinnati. The win came in the season’s second game when the immediate challenge was replacing Josef Martinez, who sustained a season-ending injury in the opening win at Nashville.

That two-game win streak was the only one the team has put together this season. It will need another to bookend the season to make the playoffs.

“We have to finish well, more than for our futures but for the institution because it’s a big club with a strong infrastructure and we have to respect it and the crest," said striker Erick Torres, who scored the lone goal against Orlando.

"We have to focus on finishing well for our own futures and for the respect of the fans, the directors and the club that deserves the best.”

Atlanta United coming games

Sunday vs. Cincinnati (4-13-4), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (10-5-5), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

