BreakingNews
UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Steve Cooke named Atlanta United 2′s manager

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Steve Cooke was named coach of Atlanta United 2 on Friday.

Cooke most recently was academy director of Seattle, where Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey previously was director and manager Gonzalo Pineda was an assistant coach.

Atlanta United announced the hire Friday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

“Steve’s leadership and experience separated him for this position, and we couldn’t be more excited for him to lead Atlanta United 2 in our ‘MLS Next Pro’ debut season,” Atlanta United Academy Director Matt Lawrey said in a statement from the club.

Cooke, a native of Sheffield, England, has coached in Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, as well as with Sereno in Phoenix, the Colorado Rapids, OKC Energy and Phoenix Rising. He joined Seattle in May 2021.

Additionally, Jose Silva was promoted from Atlanta United’s Under-19 team to assistant coach with Atlanta United 2. Silva has coached in Atlanta United’s academy for two years. Rick Davey will move from the Under-14s to the U-19s.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons can rise from worst to first in crumbling NFC South
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United turns focus to Atlante
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks’ Trae Young not among NBA All-Star Game reserves
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks’ Trae Young not among NBA All-Star Game reserves
15h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Surging Georgia Tech upsets No. 15 N.C. State
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United turns focus to Atlante
1h ago
Atlanta United confirms signing of Luis Abram
20h ago
Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada, Derrick Etienne training with team
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
4h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top