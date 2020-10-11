X

Southern Fried Soccer: Red Bulls 1, Atlanta United 0

Atlanta United defender Franco Escobar (2) lays on the ground during the first half in a MLS game against the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Atlanta. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of Southern Fried Soccer, host Doug Roberson and guest Jason Longshore discuss Atlanta United’s 1-0 loss to New York Red Bulls in MLS action on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We discuss the goal that in their opinion shouldn’t have been allowed to stand, Marcelino Moreno’s debut, the team’s need for a striker and Roberson shares his theory -- only a theory -- about Ezequiel Barco.

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

