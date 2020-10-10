Atlanta United loses to Red Bulls on controversial goal

A controversial goal by the New York Red Bulls' Caden Clark and an inept offensive performance that saw the team put zero shots on goal were enough to drop Atlanta United to a 1-0 defeat Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The goal, which was reviewed, spoiled the debut of Atlanta United’s Marcelino Moreno.
Had Atlanta United won, it could have moved from ninth into seventh and past the Red Bulls in the East and taken an important step in securing a playoff spot with six games remaining. Instead, Atlanta United (5-9-3) could drop below the 10-team playoff line in the MLS East once this round of games is completed Sunday.
Atlanta United, shut out for the seventh time this season, will play at Inter Miami, winners of its past two and now one point behind Atlanta United, on Wednesday.
Atlanta United interim manager Stephen Glass not only gave Moreno his first start, he went with more speed with Jurgen Damm, Jake Mulraney, Jon Gallagher, Franco Escobar and George Bello in the lineup. Also in the 11 were Brad Guzan, Anton Walkes, Brooks Lennon, Jeff Larentowicz and Emerson Hyndman.
Atlanta United was able to pass its way into the Red Bulls' penalty box a few times in the first half, but each time, the player had trouble with their first touch and couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity.
Mulraney had a low shot deflected off the crossbar in the 38th minute.
But the Red Bulls, as they tend to do against Atlanta United, grabbed a goal against the run of play, and it was the 17-year-old Clark, making his league debut, who scored on a volley after a corner kick in the 48th minute. There was a review, checking interference on Daniel Royer, who was offside and had to get out of the way of the shot, and offside against the Red Bulls, of which Royer was one of two players in that situation, but the score stood.
Glass subbed off Moreno in the 61st minute, brining on Adam Jahn, with Gallagher dropping into the midfield.
Glass made two more changes in the 70th minute, brining in Mo Adams for Damm and Laurence Wyke for Jake Mulraney.
But Atlanta United seemed to lose in the second half the offensive chemistry it had in the final 15 minutes of the first half.
Through 75 minutes, it still had yet to put a shot on goal.
Glass made one more change, putting Manuel Castro in for Larentowicz in the 83rd minute.
Atlanta United coming games
Wednesday at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1
Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE
Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE
