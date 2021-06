Southern Fried Soccer: NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

January 25, 2019 Marietta - Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra speaks during a press conference at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta on Friday, January 25, 2019. Atlanta United introduced Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez to the media on Friday during a formal press conference at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. The attacking midfielder was a key part of River Plate’s run to the 2018 Copa Libertadores title, South America’s top international club competition, and scored the final goal in River Plate’s 3-1 victory in Leg 2 against rivals Boca Juniors to win the final 5-3 on aggregate on Dec. 10. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC