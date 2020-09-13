X

Southern Fried Soccer: Nashville 4, Atlanta United 2

Atlanta United was defeated by Nashville 4-2 on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.
Credit: MLS

Atlanta United | 9 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) is joined by Jason Longshore (@Longshoe) to discuss Atlanta United’s 4-2 loss against Nashville on Saturday in Tennessee.

Atlanta United coming games

Sept. 19 Miami, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

Sept. 23 Dallas, 7 p.m., Fox Sports South

Sept. 27 at Chicago, 7:30 pm., Fox Sports Southeast

