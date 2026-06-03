Sports U.S. national team is in ‘really great position’ heading into World Cup Team has a friendly versus Germany on Saturday before opening the World Cup in Los Angeles next week. United States defender Sergiño Dest (left) battles with Senegal midfielder Ismail Jakobs during an international friendly Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. (Scott Kinser/AP)

By Amna Subhan – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Coming off a victory against Senegal in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, the U.S. men’s national team returned to its home base in Atlanta riding high. “Amazing, amazing,” defender Sergiño Dest said of the win. “I think it’s really important that we win friendly games ahead of the World Cup because it gives everybody a better motivation and everyone’s more hype.”

The U.S., 16th in FIFA’s world rankings defeated No. 14 Senegal 3-2. They trained at the new Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville right after the U.S. roster was revealed last week instead of taking operations up I-85 to Charlotte early. They returned to home base to train before going to Chicago for their final friendly versus Germany on Saturday. “We finally have a base where we can just stay, and your head is more free because you don’t have to travel all the time and feel like this is going to be our home,” Dest said. “I think we’re all happy with the facilities because they’re amazing.” The $250 million training facility opened last month in anticipation of hosting the World Cup on home soil. The U.S. will later train in Irvine, California, ahead of its World Cup opener in Los Angeles on June 12 against Paraguay, which includes Atlanta United’s Miguel Almirón on its roster.

While the U.S. lost matches against Portugal and Belgium at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when Atlanta last hosted the team in the spring, there’s a confidence building within the team. Since the team’s run in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, when an inexperienced bunch finished second to Mexico last summer, the U.S. has a 5-3-1 record.