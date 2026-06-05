Kick It: Aye aye, cap’n!

Welcome back to Kick It, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newsletter for all things World Cup.
We’re down to the wire now. Only 10 days until Atlanta’s first World Cup match on June 15. Today we’ll meet some members of Team USA and firm up those “I want to have World Cup fun without going to the World Cup” plans.
We have a captain for the U.S. Men’s national team: Tim Ream. Oh, that almost rhymes. Here are some essential Tim facts:
At 38 years old and change, Ream is on the verge of being the oldest U.S. player to appear in the World Cup.
When he’s not captaining the Yanks to glory, Ream is a defender for the MLS club Charlotte FC.
He’s had stints with the U.S. men’s team since 2010 and started every game for them in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
All in all, Ream has 80 international appearances and has captained the U.S. in 17 of 24 games since October 2024.
He’s also super optimistic about Team USA’s chances
“I think we’re in a really great place,” he said after the USMNT’s win last weekend against Senegal in a pretournament friendly match.
“If you asked me that in October 2024, I think we all would have been like, ‘Wow, this is a lot, and it was a lot.’ There was a lot of learning; there was definitely a learning curve with what they were asking.”
The U.S. men’s national team roster is set, and it’s full of guys we should probably know. No offense to any guys I don’t mention. There are a lot of you.
Mauricio Pochettino: The coach. It’s common for a national team to have a leader who’s not from the same country, and that’s the case with Pochettino. The Argentine former player has headed the USMNT since 2021.
Christian Pulisic: The unofficial MVP. He’s made 87 international appearances, more than anyone else on the squad. He has four U.S. Player of the Year awards, and his nickname is, appropriately, “Captain America.” (Which supposedly makes Ream “Captain USMNT.”)
Tyler Adams: The clubhouse guy. Adams was named U.S. Soccer Player of the Year in 2022. He’ll be one to watch off the field, as well, as he’s known for his straightforward interview style and interest in team vibe.
We finally have a base where we can just stay, and your head is more free because you don't have to travel all the time and feel like this is going to be our home. I think we're all happy with the facilities because they're amazing.
- U.S. defender Sergiño Dest about the team's new Georgia headquarters
HALFTIME QUIZ
What player has scored the most World Cup goals in Team USA history? Hint: Even soccer neophytes could probably recognize this name. He also has the most World Cup appearances for Team USA, in 12 games over three tournaments. Answer in match notes.
WORLD CUP FUN WITHOUT THE WORLD CUP
Cosm, an immersive theater company, will showcase World Cup matches at its new Atlanta location. (Courtesy of Cosm)
Even if you don’t have tickets to a game, there are plenty of opportunities to experience the World Cup in Atlanta via osmosis.
🏈 College Football Hall of Fame: The downtown staple will offer World Cup fan experiences, including an exhibit titled “Football: One name, two games.” It’s within walking distance of Atlanta Stadium and MARTA rail, too. Stop by Der Biergarten, which is very close, for some brews and brats afterward.
🎉 FIFA Fan Fest: This is the big one, and now we know more about what’s on offer. Afrobeats superstar Davido, Atlanta R&B singer CeeLo Green and Southern rap group Nappy Roots will headline the 18-day event. And yes, they’ll have a 40-foot screen to watch key World Cup games. Also within walking distance to the stadium and public transit. There’ll be food trucks!
🚲 Atlanta Beltline Fest: A lot of areas are flexing their Georgia pride. June 20-21, the Beltline will host four watch parties for big-ticket games.
🍑 Georgia, the Whole Day Through: An immersive experience at the Georgia World Congress Center, right next to Atlanta Stadium. This a showcase of all things Georgia, featuring local businesses, exhibits, all the state has to offer with exhibits and local businesses in attendance. Guests can enjoy some of the music and art that defines Georgia while enjoying tastes of breweries, wineries and the cuisine that thrive here, according to a news release.
🌐 Cosm at Centennial Yards: This immersive (lots of immersion lately) venue will showcase 40 World Cup games on a massive planetarium-like screen. Your big screen TV just can’t compete.
We were poking around the FIFA Fan Fest site, and, although it’s free, there are paid tiers to upgrade your experience. Those paid tiers include “guaranteed entry,” which implies there may be some capacity limit for free tickets.
If you go with the free option (because who wants to shell out $50 to $70 a ticket to a “free” festival), keep an alternate experience in your back pocket just in case. Lots of the ones above are within walking or public transit distance from Centennial Olympic Park, where the fan fest will be held.
Doing more planning? Here’s a comprehensive World Cup guide from the AJC with hotel recommendations, local watering holes and more.
A large digital sphere has landed in the atrium of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to celebrate the World Cup. Also to celebrate the World Cup, kinda: new air travel transit and security upgrades.
MATCH NOTES
Quiz answer: Team USA’s top World Cup goal scorer is Landon Donovan, who had quite a streak through the 2002, 2006 and 2010 tournaments.
Get ready for gamers: As individual matches approach, we’ll be talking more about the actual teams. The idea is to find something exciting about every match. Other than, you know, the fact it’s the World frickin’ Cup.
Got a tip? If you go to a game or a cool experience, send us a picture or a little dispatch. We want to see how you’re celebrating.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It. Questions, comments, ideas? Drop us a line.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.