News Kick It: Aye aye, cap’n! Plus: World Cup-adjacent activities

By AJ Willingham 54 minutes ago Share

Welcome back to Kick It, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newsletter for all things World Cup. We’re down to the wire now. Only 10 days until Atlanta’s first World Cup match on June 15. Today we’ll meet some members of Team USA and firm up those “I want to have World Cup fun without going to the World Cup” plans.

Let’s get to it. MEET CAPTAIN TIM Tim, Tim, he's our man! (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP) We have a captain for the U.S. Men’s national team: Tim Ream. Oh, that almost rhymes. Here are some essential Tim facts: At 38 years old and change, Ream is on the verge of being the oldest U.S. player to appear in the World Cup.

When he’s not captaining the Yanks to glory, Ream is a defender for the MLS club Charlotte FC.

He’s had stints with the U.S. men’s team since 2010 and started every game for them in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

All in all, Ream has 80 international appearances and has captained the U.S. in 17 of 24 games since October 2024.

He’s also super optimistic about Team USA’s chances “I think we’re in a really great place,” he said after the USMNT’s win last weekend against Senegal in a pretournament friendly match.

“If you asked me that in October 2024, I think we all would have been like, ‘Wow, this is a lot, and it was a lot.’ There was a lot of learning; there was definitely a learning curve with what they were asking.” ⚽ READ MORE: More about the St. Louis native and his soccer career OTHER GUYS TO KNOW This is your new soccer dad, Mauricio Pochettino. The U.S. men’s national team roster is set, and it’s full of guys we should probably know. No offense to any guys I don’t mention. There are a lot of you. Mauricio Pochettino: The coach. It’s common for a national team to have a leader who’s not from the same country, and that’s the case with Pochettino. The Argentine former player has headed the USMNT since 2021.

It’s common for a national team to have a leader who’s not from the same country, and that’s the case with Pochettino. The Argentine former player has headed the USMNT since 2021. Christian Pulisic: The unofficial MVP. He’s made 87 international appearances, more than anyone else on the squad. He has four U.S. Player of the Year awards, and his nickname is, appropriately, “Captain America.” (Which supposedly makes Ream “Captain USMNT.”)

He’s made 87 international appearances, more than anyone else on the squad. He has four U.S. Player of the Year awards, and his nickname is, appropriately, “Captain America.” (Which supposedly makes Ream “Captain USMNT.”) Tyler Adams: The clubhouse guy. Adams was named U.S. Soccer Player of the Year in 2022. He’ll be one to watch off the field, as well, as he’s known for his straightforward interview style and interest in team vibe.

⚽ READ MORE: Breaking down key players and how Atlanta figures in TEAM USA BASICS There are 26 people on the national team roster, including three goalkeepers.

No one from Atlanta is on the team. But remember, with the opening of the new U.S. Soccer Headquarters in Fayetteville, Georgia is literally the team’s home base. So they’re all Georgians, in a way.

The team is feeling good. The U.S. is currently 16th in FIFA’s world rankings, and the guys seem to have rallied after some disappointing friendly losses to Portugal and Belgium in the spring.

The team has their final friendly against Germany on Saturday, then it’s off to Los Angeles to open the tournament. ⚽ READ MORE: They ready? Players sound off after friendly match win We finally have a base where we can just stay, and your head is more free because you don't have to travel all the time and feel like this is going to be our home. I think we're all happy with the facilities because they're amazing. - U.S. defender Sergiño Dest about the team's new Georgia headquarters HALFTIME QUIZ What player has scored the most World Cup goals in Team USA history? Hint: Even soccer neophytes could probably recognize this name. He also has the most World Cup appearances for Team USA, in 12 games over three tournaments. Answer in match notes. WORLD CUP FUN WITHOUT THE WORLD CUP Cosm, an immersive theater company, will showcase World Cup matches at its new Atlanta location. (Courtesy of Cosm)