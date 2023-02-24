Scouting report: Atlanta United vs. San Jose

Atlanta United at home: 8-4-5

San Jose goals for/against: 52/69

San Jose expected goals for/against: 44.9/60.8

Atlanta United goals for/against: 48/54

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 55.8/50.2

San Jose key players

Jeremy Ebobisse: 17 goals, two assists

Cristian Espinoza: Seven goals, nine assists

Jamiro Monteiro: Four goals, six assists

San Jose new signings

Carlos Gruezo, defensive midfielder

Daniel, goalkeeper

Jonathan Mensah, centerback

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Six goals, 12 assists

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, six assists

Andrew Gutman: Four goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Two goals, seven assists

Atlanta United new signings

Giorgos Giakoumakis, striker

Luis Abram, centerback

Derrick Etienne, winger

Talking points

1. How will San Jose play under Gonzalez? The former U.S. men’s assistant is in his first year with the club. It has added talent, but can it make any progress?

2. Can San Jose’s defense hold up? It couldn’t last year in giving up the second-most goals in the league. It tried to strengthen its spine with the acquisitions of Gruezo as a DP, trading for Mensah and signing Daniel on a TAM deal.

3. How will Atlanta United play? It scored goals in bunches this preseason but it has also given up many goals, frequently when it has switched off mentally.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Santiago Sosa (suspended), Ozzie Alonso (recovery from torn ACL), Machop Chol (hamstring) and Tyler Wolff (shoulder).

San Jose

Unavailable

What was said

“For my side, I’m excited about the beginning of the season. I think we have had very good competitive matches in preseason, like as good or as challenging as an MLS game, like finishing up with Atlante down there with probably 20,000 fans in that stadium. It was really cool. Then Cruz Azul at the Stadio Azteca. Then we faced Toluca here in the AmFam Cup. And then we went to St. Louis away, it’s a new squad. So it’s been a good preseason in terms of testing us. And we were right there with every team. So for me, we’re just excited about starting to roll some good plays with goals, and I’m just excited about my team. So we just have to show it on Saturday.” – Pineda

“I think the first game is important. That’s why we’re all really motivated. We’ve all been working hard. And we want to start with winning three points in this game. So it is important, but also it’s important at the end of the season, and we want to be playing at the end.” – Araujo

Officiating crew

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistants: Nick Uranga, Gianni Facchini

Fourth official: Matthew Nelson

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Left wing Caleb Wiley*

Striker Jackson Conway*

* Notes: Giakoumakis’ visa hadn’t arrived as of Thursday night. If it doesn’t arrive soon, he won’t be eligible to play in this game. If it arrives Friday, he may be a part of the game-day squad, but unlikely to start because he hasn’t been able to train with the team ... Abram and Etienne weren’t able to participate in training sessions until the final two weeks, so fitness may be an issue for them, too.

