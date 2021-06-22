Scouting Atlanta United’s next opponent: NYCFC

Atlanta United will continue its 2021 MLS season on Wednesday against NYCFC. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Bally Sports network.
Scouting NYCFC
Coach: Ronny Deila
Record: 3-2-3
Home record: 1-2-1
Atlanta United away record: 0-1-3
Formation: 4-3-1-2
Goals for/against: 15/10
Atlanta United goals for/against: 11/9
Expected goals per game for NYCFC/opponent this season: 1.81/0.96
Expected goals per game for Atlanta United/opponent this season: 1.13/1.55
Key players
Jesus Medina, midfielder/forward, 5 goals
Valentin Castellanos, forward, 4 goals, 2 assists
Ismael Tajouri-Shroudi, midfielder, 3 goals
Anton Tinnerholm, defender, 3 assists
Sean Johnson, goalkeeper, 20 saves, 66.7 save percentage
Maxi Moralez, midfielder, 2 assists, 17 key passes
Key thoughts for Atlanta United
Watch the first 15 minutes.
If Atlanta United comes out playing with passions, it’s clear that there’s not a hangover from the past two games, 2-2 draws in which the team led each 2-0 until the final minutes.
If Atlanta United comes out flat, watch out because this could get ugly quickly.
I don’t think Atlanta United will come out flat. I think the players will want to show that it is learning and improving under manager Gabriel Heinze.
Second thought, I think you will see the same starting 11 that you saw on Sunday against Philadelphia. I know some of you would prefer anyone else over Erick Torres at striker but I think he will get the nod. He again got into some good positions. At some point, he will finish them.
Third thought, Atlanta United can not fall asleep against NYCFC’s front three, which is among the better trios in MLS. If it gives any of them any kind of space, they will score. Atlanta United’s defenders must mark tightly and play narrowly.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
-
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1
May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,
May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0
May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1
May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE
June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN
July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1
July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC
July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE