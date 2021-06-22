Scouting Atlanta United’s next opponent: NYCFC

Atlanta United away record: 0-1-3

Formation: 4-3-1-2

Goals for/against: 15/10

Atlanta United goals for/against: 11/9

Expected goals per game for NYCFC/opponent this season: 1.81/0.96

Expected goals per game for Atlanta United/opponent this season: 1.13/1.55

Key players

Jesus Medina, midfielder/forward, 5 goals

Valentin Castellanos, forward, 4 goals, 2 assists

Ismael Tajouri-Shroudi, midfielder, 3 goals

Anton Tinnerholm, defender, 3 assists

Sean Johnson, goalkeeper, 20 saves, 66.7 save percentage

Maxi Moralez, midfielder, 2 assists, 17 key passes

Key thoughts for Atlanta United

Watch the first 15 minutes.

If Atlanta United comes out playing with passions, it’s clear that there’s not a hangover from the past two games, 2-2 draws in which the team led each 2-0 until the final minutes.

If Atlanta United comes out flat, watch out because this could get ugly quickly.

I don’t think Atlanta United will come out flat. I think the players will want to show that it is learning and improving under manager Gabriel Heinze.

Second thought, I think you will see the same starting 11 that you saw on Sunday against Philadelphia. I know some of you would prefer anyone else over Erick Torres at striker but I think he will get the nod. He again got into some good positions. At some point, he will finish them.

Third thought, Atlanta United can not fall asleep against NYCFC’s front three, which is among the better trios in MLS. If it gives any of them any kind of space, they will score. Atlanta United’s defenders must mark tightly and play narrowly.

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE

June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE