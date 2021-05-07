Scouting Atlanta United’s next opponent: Miami

Atlanta United will continue its 2021 MLS campaign at Miami. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.
Scouting Miami
Coach: Phil Neville.
Record: 1-1-1.
Formation: Likely a 4-2-3-1.
Goals for/against: 4/4.
Atlanta United goals for/against: 4/3.
Expected goals for Miami/opponent this season: 1.33/1.01.
Expected goals for Atlanta United/opponent this season: 1.28/1.68.
Key players:
Gonzalo Higuain, forward, 2 goals
Federico Higuain, midfielder, 1 goal
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, centerback
Ryan Shawcross, centerback
Blaise Matuidi, midfielder
Rodolfo Pizarro midfielder
Key thoughts for Atlanta United
If Atlanta United pushes players high up the field, Miami has the capability of scoring on counterattacks. Gonzalez Pirez, as many of you may remember, and Shawcross are excellent passers who are capable of splitting multiple lines of defenders. If an Atlanta United player turns over the ball in Miami’s half of the field, that player, or a teammate, must close down the Miami player quickly.
Having Gonzalez Pirez and Shawcross in the penalty box also means that putting in crosses will not be a good strategy.
Atlanta United’s defense can give either of the Higuains, if they play, a split-second or they can score.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
-
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1
May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
May 9 at Inter Miami, 1 p.m., ABC
May 15 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 23 at Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox
May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN
June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE
June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN
July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1
July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC
July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, B7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE