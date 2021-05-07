Scouting Atlanta United’s next opponent: Miami

Atlanta United goals for/against: 4/3.

Expected goals for Miami/opponent this season: 1.33/1.01.

Expected goals for Atlanta United/opponent this season: 1.28/1.68.

Key players:

Gonzalo Higuain, forward, 2 goals

Federico Higuain, midfielder, 1 goal

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, centerback

Ryan Shawcross, centerback

Blaise Matuidi, midfielder

Rodolfo Pizarro midfielder

Key thoughts for Atlanta United

If Atlanta United pushes players high up the field, Miami has the capability of scoring on counterattacks. Gonzalez Pirez, as many of you may remember, and Shawcross are excellent passers who are capable of splitting multiple lines of defenders. If an Atlanta United player turns over the ball in Miami’s half of the field, that player, or a teammate, must close down the Miami player quickly.

Having Gonzalez Pirez and Shawcross in the penalty box also means that putting in crosses will not be a good strategy.

Atlanta United’s defense can give either of the Higuains, if they play, a split-second or they can score.

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 at Inter Miami, 1 p.m., ABC

May 15 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 23 at Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox

May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN

June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE

June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, B7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE