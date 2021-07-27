Rossetto says he can be a more productive midfielder for Atlanta United

In a way, Rossetto exemplifies Valentino’s approach.

“I wanted to show the intent of like we’re going to go on and attack this team,” Valentino said. “I didn’t know how long he would last, but I told him to give me all you got for as long as you can, thinking that, ideally, we would have a goal or so to get in the first half.”

Valentino said he thought Rossetto could have attacked Columbus a bit more. Rossetto agreed, saying that attacking took more out of him than he expected Saturday. But Rossetto said he finally feels strong and can play the way he used to.

“Now I’ll keep working to attack more,” he said.

Getting Rossetto to attack has been the biggest question mark about him. In 15 appearances last season he took only three shots and had neither a goal nor an assist. His rate of expected goals per 90 was 0.02, and his expected assists per 90 was 0.04, which are low for a playmaking midfielder.

But Rossetto was getting used to a new country and a new club, and played for two different managers that season. Valentino is the fourth manager that Rossetto has played for since he signed with Atlanta United ahead of the 2020 season. What may be confusing for some players turns out to be close to the norm in Rossetto’s home country of Brazil. He said clubs frequently go through coaches, so the changes he has experienced with Atlanta United haven’t really bothered him.

“I feel like I’m more used to how more intense the game is in MLS than ever before,” he said. “Like most of the South Americans, I think we’re all getting close to where we need to be.”

