Rios Novo helps Atlanta United to Champions League win

He said his best save may have been his first when he dove down to his right to stop a hard free kick. He couldn’t handle the shot cleanly but recovered to jump on the loose ball just as two Alajuelense players arrived. One of them inadvertently made contact with Rios Novo’s head, forcing him to stay down until the trainers could examine him and Heinze could figure out if there were any other players who could put on the gloves.

“It was a very difficult game with all the circumstances in the game,” he said. “Going down a man in the first half and play the whole second half down a man. The team didn’t have any other option but to come together like that and it was a difficult game.”

Rios Novo showed his range of developing skills: he caught two more hard shots that were at him, he was forced to quickly change direction from left to right to stop another shot, he came out of his goal once to block another shot, and punched away yet another.

Rios Novo joined Atlanta United 2 on loan from Lanús on March 2. He was the starting goalkeeper during the U-17 World Cup in 2017 and the South American U-17 Championship in 2019. Rios Novo had five shut outs in eight matches to help Argentina win its fourth title.

It is likely that Rios Novo will start the second leg of the series on Tuesday at Kennesaw State. Guzan can’t because of the red card. MLS teams are allowed to sign a specific player to four, four-day contracts during the season. Rios Novo sounded like he will be ready.

“I think all of my previous experiences can only help me,” he said. “Whether it was experiences in youth World Cups, or other matches in Argentina or in the friendlies here during preseason. I think it’s especially important for a goalkeeper to get minutes, so all of those experiences helped me up until this point.”