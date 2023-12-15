Quentin Westberg rejoining Atlanta United

Quentin Westberg is expected to re-sign with Atlanta United, possibly as early as this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Depending upon Brad Guzan’s decision to return or retire, the signing should complete the team’s goalkeeping group after it announced Josh Cohen on Thursday.
Westberg, 37 years old, signed with Atlanta United as a free agent for the 2023 season. He made six appearances, allowing 10 goals. He has made 74 appearances in MLS, allowing 123 goals. His previous seasons were with Toronto.
Westberg’s new contract is expected to be for one year.
Born in Paris, Westberg is a dual national. He chose to represent the U.S. internationally. Before joining Toronto, Westberg played for Auxerre in France’s second division, where he made 20 appearances.
Atlanta United roster (as of Friday)
Goalkeepers (2): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan and Quentin Westberg
Defenders (7): Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Aiden McFadden, Efraín Morales and Caleb Wiley.
Midfielders (11): Thiago Almada, Derrick Etienne Jr., Nick Firmino*, Ajani Fortune, Franco Ibarra, Saba Lobjanidze, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Sosa, Adyn Torres* and Tyler Wolff.
Forwards (5): Luke Brennan*, Erik Centeno, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Xande Silva and Jamal Thiaré.
* joining for the 2024 season
