Quentin Westberg rejoining Atlanta United

Quentin Westberg is expected to re-sign with Atlanta United, possibly as early as this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Depending upon Brad Guzan’s decision to return or retire, the signing should complete the team’s goalkeeping group after it announced Josh Cohen on Thursday.

Westberg, 37 years old, signed with Atlanta United as a free agent for the 2023 season. He made six appearances, allowing 10 goals. He has made 74 appearances in MLS, allowing 123 goals. His previous seasons were with Toronto.

Westberg’s new contract is expected to be for one year.