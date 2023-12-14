Atlanta United signs Josh Cohen

Cohen is expected to compete with Brad Guzan for Atlanta United’s starting spot. Guzan, 39 years old, is under contract through 2024 with an option for 2025. Guzan, Atlanta United’s captain, has made 167 regular-season appearances since joining the club before the 2017 season.

Cohen, a California native, hasn’t played in MLS. He moved from the USL, where he played for Orange County from 2015-16, and then Phoenix in 2017, to Israel.

Atlanta United roster (as of Dec. 14, 2023)

Goalkeepers (2): Josh Cohen and Brad Guzan.

Defenders (7): Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Aiden McFadden, Efraín Morales and Caleb Wiley.

Midfielders (11): Thiago Almada, Derrick Etienne Jr., Nick Firmino*, Ajani Fortune, Franco Ibarra, Saba Lobjanidze, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Sosa, Adyn Torres* and Tyler Wolff.

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan*, Erik Centeno, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Xande Silva and Jamal Thiaré.

*will join Atlanta United effective Jan. 1, 2024

