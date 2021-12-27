Hamburger icon
Premier League side expresses interest in Bello

United States defender George Bello, right, defends Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Andrej Dokanovic during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
United States defender George Bello, right, defends Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Andrej Dokanovic during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Watford, which plays in England’s Premier League, has expressed an interest in possibly purchasing Atlanta United fullback George Bello, according to a report in a London newspaper, the Telegraph.

Bello, 19, has 52 appearances, including 47 starts, with thee goals and four assists for the MLS side.

Atlanta United declined to comment on the report.

Bello earned his first call-ups to the U.S. men’s national team this year, appearing in six games.

His value, according to transfrmarket.us, is $4.4 million.

Bello signed as a Homegrown player with the club before the 2018 season.

The transfer window opens in January.

Should Atlanta United sell Bello, it has Andrew Gutman and Mikey Ambrose on the depth chart at left fullback.

