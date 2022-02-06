Hamburger icon
Pineda: Atlanta United will receive reinforcements

January 21, 2022 Marietta - Atlanta United Head Coach Gonzalo Pineda speaks to members of the press after their team training at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta on Friday, January 21, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United
Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said on Sunday that he is confident that the MLS squad will be reinforced soon.

However, he said he has no updates on when Thiago Almada, believed to one of those important reinforcements, is scheduled to join the team.

“I know they’re working very hard trying to bring players into the club,” he said after Sunday’s 2-1 win against Celaya in Guadalajara, Mexico. “So I don’t have any any updates on that probably, you know, Carlos (Bocanegra) and Darren (Eales), they know more than me.”

A report from South America last week had Almada joining the team in its training camp in Mexico. He hasn’t joined.

The team may be waiting to see if a legal issue involving Almada has been completely resolved. Almada is a 20-year-old attacking midfielder who is considered one of the best young players in South America. Atlanta United holds his MLS rights.

Pineda also said he had no updates on Erik Lopez or Jurgen Damm, who isn’t a part of the team’s plans.

Atlanta United has 31 players on its roster. MLS rules allow for 30. The team doesn’t have to be roster compliant until Feb. 26. It opens its season on Feb. 27.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

