Pineda: Atlanta United will receive reinforcements

However, he said he has no updates on when Thiago Almada, believed to one of those important reinforcements, is scheduled to join the team.

“I know they’re working very hard trying to bring players into the club,” he said after Sunday’s 2-1 win against Celaya in Guadalajara, Mexico. “So I don’t have any any updates on that probably, you know, Carlos (Bocanegra) and Darren (Eales), they know more than me.”