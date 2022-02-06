Pineda: Atlanta United will receive reinforcements

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said on Sunday that he is confident that the MLS squad will be reinforced soon.
However, he said he has no updates on when Thiago Almada, believed to one of those important reinforcements, is scheduled to join the team.
“I know they’re working very hard trying to bring players into the club,” he said after Sunday’s 2-1 win against Celaya in Guadalajara, Mexico. “So I don’t have any any updates on that probably, you know, Carlos (Bocanegra) and Darren (Eales), they know more than me.”
A report from South America last week had Almada joining the team in its training camp in Mexico. He hasn’t joined.
The team may be waiting to see if a legal issue involving Almada has been completely resolved. Almada is a 20-year-old attacking midfielder who is considered one of the best young players in South America. Atlanta United holds his MLS rights.
Pineda also said he had no updates on Erik Lopez or Jurgen Damm, who isn’t a part of the team’s plans.
Atlanta United has 31 players on its roster. MLS rules allow for 30. The team doesn’t have to be roster compliant until Feb. 26. It opens its season on Feb. 27.
