Peachtree City’s Kelley O’Hara to be honored by U.S. women’s national team

Peachtree City’s Kelley O’Hara will be honored at halftime of a U.S. women’s match Oct. 27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

O’Hara, a two-time World Cup champion, announced May 2 that she was retiring from playing at the end of the NWSL season. O’Hara, 36 years old, plays for Gotham.

O’Hara, who attended Starr’s Mill High School, made 160 appearances, with three goals and 21 assists, for the U.S. women’s national team. She played in four World Cups and three Olympics as part of a streak that included playing for the team in every world championship from 2011-23.