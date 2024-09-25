Atlanta United

Peachtree City’s Kelley O’Hara to be honored by U.S. women’s national team

United States' Kelley O'Hara in action during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson/AP

Credit: Jeff Roberson/AP

United States' Kelley O'Hara in action during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By
31 minutes ago

Peachtree City’s Kelley O’Hara will be honored at halftime of a U.S. women’s match Oct. 27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

O’Hara, a two-time World Cup champion, announced May 2 that she was retiring from playing at the end of the NWSL season. O’Hara, 36 years old, plays for Gotham.

O’Hara, who attended Starr’s Mill High School, made 160 appearances, with three goals and 21 assists, for the U.S. women’s national team. She played in four World Cups and three Olympics as part of a streak that included playing for the team in every world championship from 2011-23.

The ceremony will be held between halves of the match against Iceland at GEODIS Park.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lydia Ko pulls away with a 63 to win Queen City Championship in Ohio for 3rd LPGA title...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ionescu scores 36 points and Liberty advance to WNBA semifinals with 91-82 win over Dream
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

WNBA playoffs set to begin Sunday with all four first-round series getting underway
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Diana Taurasi closes out what could be final home game of her 20-year career
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta United’s playoff fight has a relegation feel
Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United is in trouble
Atlanta United has four matches to fix little things and make playoffs
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Helene could be among Georgia’s worst hurricanes. Here’s why it’s so rare
Gen Z candidates look to change Georgia’s political landscape2h ago
Amid questions over cost of weight loss shots, Atlanta doctors offer cheaper options