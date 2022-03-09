Hamburger icon
Ozzie Alonso not on Atlanta United’s injury report for Charlotte

Atlanta United midfielder Ozzie Alonso (right) wasn't listed as questionable or as out for Sunday’s game against Charlotte at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

Atlanta United
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United midfielder Ozzie Alonso isn’t listed as questionable or as out for Sunday’s game against Charlotte at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alonso was a late scratch from Saturday’s game at Colorado because of a possible concern regarding his heart. He was scheduled to meet with cardiologists this week. Club President Darren Eales told the team’s local radio partner Tuesday that the team was hoping Alonso would be available Sunday.

Alonso, 36, was signed as a free agent before the season. He started the season’s first game, a 3-1 win against Sporting KC.

Listed as out by the team for Sunday are Machop Chol (leg), Luiz Araújo (hamstring), Miles Robinson (red-card suspension) and Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL recovery).

Listed as questionable are Thiago Almada (visa), who didn’t train Wednesday, Santiago Sosa (fitness), who did train, Jake Mulraney (leg), who did train, and Franco Ibarra (fitness), who didn’t train.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs. Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

