Ozzie Alonso not on Atlanta United’s injury report for Charlotte

Atlanta United midfielder Ozzie Alonso isn’t listed as questionable or as out for Sunday’s game against Charlotte at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Alonso was a late scratch from Saturday’s game at Colorado because of a possible concern regarding his heart. He was scheduled to meet with cardiologists this week. Club President Darren Eales told the team’s local radio partner Tuesday that the team was hoping Alonso would be available Sunday.
Alonso, 36, was signed as a free agent before the season. He started the season’s first game, a 3-1 win against Sporting KC.
Listed as out by the team for Sunday are Machop Chol (leg), Luiz Araújo (hamstring), Miles Robinson (red-card suspension) and Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL recovery).
Listed as questionable are Thiago Almada (visa), who didn’t train Wednesday, Santiago Sosa (fitness), who did train, Jake Mulraney (leg), who did train, and Franco Ibarra (fitness), who didn’t train.
