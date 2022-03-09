Ozzie Alonso not on Atlanta United’s injury report for Charlotte

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Alonso was a late scratch from Saturday’s game at Colorado because of a possible concern regarding his heart. He was scheduled to meet with cardiologists this week. Club President Darren Eales told the team’s local radio partner Tuesday that the team was hoping Alonso would be available Sunday.

Alonso, 36, was signed as a free agent before the season. He started the season’s first game, a 3-1 win against Sporting KC.