Jake Mulraney as an attacking midfielder intriguing for Atlanta United

Jake Mulraney has typically been very candid in his interviews as an Atlanta United player. When he has played poorly, he has said so. When he has played well, he has said so.
So when he said on Sunday that he’s really focused on scoring more goals and getting more assists this season, it seemed like more than just talk. It seemed to have an earnestness and honesty that can sometimes be held back in interviews.
“I feel like last year I had the chance to do that and I didn’t take them,” he said. “So this offseason, I went away and worked on stuff, you know, scoring goals.”
Mulraney is off to a good start.
He scored the game-winning goal for the Five Stripes in its 2-1 victory against Mexican second-division side Celaya on Sunday in Guadalajara, Mexico. The goal showcased the skills that Mulraney has shown flashes of since joining the MLS club before the 2020 season. He beat two players by dribbling. He then set up the ball on his left foot and hit a sweet shot into the lower left corner of the goal in the 70th minute.
It was Mulraney’s first action this preseason after spending most of the previous three weeks securing his work visa so that he will no longer occupy an international spot on the team’s roster.
Upon joining the team at its training camp in Mexico, manager Gonzalo Pineda began working him as an attacking midfielder, the position he played on Sunday. In his previous 40 appearances with the club he has been used either as a winger or wingback on the right or left with two goals and four assists.
Pineda said it was a decision based upon Mulraney’s characteristics.
“He’s a clever player inside,” Pineda said.
The team needs an attacking midfielder who can beat defenders with the dribble and make a good pass. Mulraney has done that for the club in the past, but those came from the edges of the formation.
Actually, the team needs an attacking midfielder, period.
It sold Ezequiel Barco. Marcelino Moreno has missed the past two weeks with an injury and has yet to play in a preseason game. Emerson Hyndman rejoined the team for training last week after completing rehab of the torn ACL he suffered in his right knee last season. Thiago Almada has yet to arrive and, even if he were to this week, would need time to adjust to a new league, team, teammates, etc. Tyler Wolff is being used on the left wing. Matheus Rossetto and Amar Sejdic are playing more as central midfielders than attackers.
Mulraney said he likes playing inside, a position he has played before. He said he thinks he provides something different with his dribbling and pace.
He had a Barco-like run later during Sunday’s game in which he received the ball near midfield, turned and ran at the defense. He made a good pass to a teammate before the attack eventually fizzled.
“The other boys are probably cleaner on the ball and tend to link up. ... I tend to like to dribble a bit.” he said.
