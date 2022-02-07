Atlanta United to unveil new kit on Feb. 19

The event is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. The event is for season ticket holders and will include club President Darren Eales and a few players. There will be food, music and other entertainment. The kit will be for sale at the event.

Explore Jake Mulraney as an attacking midfielder intriguing for Atlanta United

The kit, manufactured by league partner Adidas, will replace the white-and-gold kit the team wore in 2020 and ‘21. The new kit is reportedly light green.