Moreno’s Atlanta United debut considered successful

Moreno won’t train with the team until it begins preparing for Wednesday’s game at Inter Miami. He has trained by himself because he needed to complete 10 days of quarantine to guard against COVID-19. It just so happened that the 10 days ended between Atlanta United’s final training session for that game and the game, which is why he was available for selection.

Moreno has watched the team’s games on TV. Glass said he was also able to show him video of the team’s play.

“Other than that, you just trust that a very good footballer knows how to play," Glass said. "He repaid that belief tonight that we put him in the starting lineup. He showed he’s going to be a fantastic footballer for this club. Putting him in the group today means we will get more from him sooner, rather than wait to put him in the team.”

Captain Jeff Larentowicz described the circumstances for Moreno as incredibly difficult.

“He literally just walked in and it was our first opportunity to really get to talk to him face-to-face, but he was dangerous, he was causing problems," he said. "He took a smack in the face and kept going. I think that it was a good debut.”

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

