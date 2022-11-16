ajc logo
MLS, Apple announce cost of subscription plans

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Atlanta United supporters who want to watch the MLS club next season on the new Apple platform know now what they must pay.

Apple on Wednesday released the information that subscriptions to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app will cost $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV-Plus subscribers can subscribe for $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

The season pass will start Feb. 1. The season’s first game is scheduled for Feb. 25 between LAFC and the L.A. Galaxy at the Rose Bowl.

Games will be broadcast in English and Spanish for clubs based in the U.S. It also will be possible to listen to local radio partners through the Apple TV app.

Most games during the season are scheduled to be played on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with 7:30 p.m. local start times. Pregame coverage will start at 7 p.m. There also will be a whip-around show to highlight goals as they are scored.

The partnership between MLS and Apple was unveiled earlier this year. It is scheduled to last 10 years at a reported fee of at least $2.5 billion.

A subscription to MLS Season Pass will be included as part of full-season ticket packages.

Leagues Cup matches also will be broadcast.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

