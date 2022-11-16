MLS, Apple announce cost of subscription plans

Apple on Wednesday released the information that subscriptions to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app will cost $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV-Plus subscribers can subscribe for $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

The season pass will start Feb. 1. The season’s first game is scheduled for Feb. 25 between LAFC and the L.A. Galaxy at the Rose Bowl.