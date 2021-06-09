MLS All-Stars will take on LIGA MX All-Stars in LA

This season’s MLS All-Star game is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Aug. 25 and will feature the league’s best players taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s top division, LIGA MX. This will be the first time All-Stars from the two leagues will face off.
The game will be played at Banc of California Stadium, home of LAFC, and the stadium is expected to be at full capacity. The MLS team will be coached by LAFC’s Bob Bradley. The game will be broadcast by FS1 and Univision.
“There’s no reason that CONCACAF can’t be as big as CONMEBOL (South America) or UEFA (Europe),” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber, who explained to make that happen will require cooperation between the two biggest leagues in North America.
Garber said the cooperation as exemplified in the All-Star game is just one of several things that will be done between the two leagues and announced in coming weeks, months and years. Garber said if it works, there’s no reason that All-Stars representing the two leagues can’t make the game into an annual series.
Other collaborations between the two leagues include the Campeones Cup, which features the champions of the two leagues facing off in one game, and the Leagues Cup, which is an eight-team tournament featuring clubs from each league. Atlanta United won the Campeones Cup in 2018 when it defeated Club America.
Tickets for the All-Star game will go on sale July 14.
Atlanta United has had several players selected or voted to compete in past All-Star games. That group has included Josef Martinez, Ezequiel Barco, Miguel Almiron, Michael Parkhurst, Brad Guzan, Pity Martinez, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Darlington Nagbe and Greg Garza.
Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted the All-Star game in 2018.
“LIGA MX is proud to be part of the 2021 MLS All-Star game,” LIGA MX Executive President Mikel Arriola said in a statement from the league. “This is going to be an intense match in a fantastic setting and world-class stadium in Los Angeles, a city that has a deep connection to our country, league, players and fans. The 2021 All-Star game is another step in the partnership we have established between two of the best leagues in the world, and it will only intensify the rivalry between MLS and LIGA MX.”
The week will include a skills contest, a meeting of clubs owners within the two leagues for the first time and a concert. Details will be announced in the next few weeks.