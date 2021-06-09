MLS All-Stars will take on LIGA MX All-Stars in LA

Tickets for the All-Star game will go on sale July 14.

Atlanta United has had several players selected or voted to compete in past All-Star games. That group has included Josef Martinez, Ezequiel Barco, Miguel Almiron, Michael Parkhurst, Brad Guzan, Pity Martinez, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Darlington Nagbe and Greg Garza.

Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted the All-Star game in 2018.

“LIGA MX is proud to be part of the 2021 MLS All-Star game,” LIGA MX Executive President Mikel Arriola said in a statement from the league. “This is going to be an intense match in a fantastic setting and world-class stadium in Los Angeles, a city that has a deep connection to our country, league, players and fans. The 2021 All-Star game is another step in the partnership we have established between two of the best leagues in the world, and it will only intensify the rivalry between MLS and LIGA MX.”

The week will include a skills contest, a meeting of clubs owners within the two leagues for the first time and a concert. Details will be announced in the next few weeks.