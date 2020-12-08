MLS 2021 season set to begin in March

Speaking Tuesday in his “State of the League” address, Garber said the league also is reviewing different timeframes for the season.

Garber said having supporters in the stadium, something not allowed for most of this MLS season as a precaution against COVID-19, will not factor into the league’s decision when it will start next year’s season. Garber said it won’t because “nobody has the magic date,” which can’t be determined because states and provinces (in Canada) operate differently. Also factoring in the decision to start in March are the dates for the CONCACAF Champions League determined by FIFA.