MLS 2021 season set to begin in March

MLS is targeting to start the 2021 season in early to mid-March, according to Commissioner Don Garber.
Speaking Tuesday in his “State of the League” address, Garber said the league also is reviewing different timeframes for the season.
Garber said having supporters in the stadium, something not allowed for most of this MLS season as a precaution against COVID-19, will not factor into the league’s decision when it will start next year’s season. Garber said it won’t because “nobody has the magic date,” which can’t be determined because states and provinces (in Canada) operate differently. Also factoring in the decision to start in March are the dates for the CONCACAF Champions League determined by FIFA.
“Have a lot of work to do,” Garber said. “What we can do and say here is we are evaluating it as we speak and are continuing to do that.”
Garber was asked about the necessity of having supporters in stadiums because he noted that the league this season lost almost $1 billion in revenue compared with previous seasons. Additionally, the league had unforeseen expenses related to COVID-19 that included charter flights to all away games once the season re-started with the MLS tournament in Orlando in July. The tournament was also paid for by the league.
Garber said the team’s owners have been very understanding of the decreased revenues and increased expenses, but also noted that it would be difficult financially for the league to go through something similar in 2021.
Despite all of the hurdles, the league still played 324 games, was able to complete all of its playoff games and is scheduled to host the MLS Cup on Saturday in Columbus.
“A season we will remember forever,” Garber said.
Other notes from Garber’s Zoom session:
- Nashville will play in the Eastern Conference in 2021. It started this season playing in the West before it was moved to the East following the MLS tournament.
- Change-of-ownership discussions are ongoing in Orlando and Real Salt Lake, and there is no plan for the Utah-based team to move to another market.
- New stadiums are scheduled to open in Columbus, Cincinnati and Austin next season.