Miles Robinson, Brad Guzan, available for Atlanta United in friendly

“Brad holds everyone accountable,” Gutman said. “You know, and just his presence, and his voice makes you a little bit more aware.”

Pineda said the first 11 -- he didn’t want to call them all starters because the team is still working to add three players -- likely will play for 45 minutes. A second group, which will include some players from the team’s academy, will play in the second 45.

The proposed time played is a slightly different approach than last year, when potential starters minutes were increased incrementally until the season-opening match. The change is happening this preseason because the team already played one closed-door intrasquad scrimmage last weekend. So, the first group of players has some minutes.

Pineda said the most important thing he wants from Saturday is no injuries. With the exception of Ozzie Alonso (recovering from ACL), Ajani Fortune (unknown) and Derrick Etienne, everyone is healthy. Santiago Sosa suffered a finger injury during training that required a cast, but Pineda described it as not serious. Etienne has been doing a mix of some individual work and some with the team as he recovers from an injury suffered with Columbus last season.

The second thing Pineda said he wants to see Saturday is a good shape and effort from the team on defense. He said they have worked very hard on forming a solid middle block that makes it tough for opponents to penetrate through lines. Guzan and Robinson, who appeared in nine matches last season, should help. A middle block is a defensive tactic to protect the field’s middle third.

The third thing Pineda hopes to see is good build-out play from Guzan and others on the back line, a group that should include JuanJo Purata, Brooks Lennon and Andrew Gutman.

Gutman said the team will continue to try to dominate possession and break Chattanooga’s lines.

Pineda didn’t speak directly to shot selection Friday, but it’s something he mentioned last week. He wants the team to take a higher-percentage shots. Though it finished third in MLS in expected goals (55.8), it finished tied for last in goals per shots on target (26%). Quality over volume may be key.

