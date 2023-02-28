Miguel Berry ready to help Atlanta United win games

Almada’s was going in.

“So when you’re in that, you kind of see him hit it, you go, ‘Yeah, that’s it,’” Berry said.

Berry came on as a sub in the second half. Despite having only a few training sessions, Berry said he knew that manager Gonzalo Pineda wanted him to occupy San Jose’s two centerbacks, which is among his strengths.

“You just have to run sometimes, and he ran, he fought, he won balls for us,” Pineda said.

Occupying two defenders, in theory, creates more space for Almada, Luiz Araujo and Derrick Etienne. Making them look good, Berry said, is part of his job.

“They’re incredible players,” he said. “And the way that this team is going to win is by them performing their best, and I can support them in doing that and then make the team succeed.”

Berry can be more than a complementary player. He scored eight goals in 18 appearances for Columbus in 2021 and two more in 16 appearances for Columbus in 2022 before he was traded to D.C. United. He didn’t score in 14 appearances after the trade.

Berry said it’s fair to ask why he didn’t score for D.C. United. He said that what worked well for him in Columbus – combinations and taking advantage of crosses – he didn’t do as often in D.C. United.

“I think I’m excited to get back to that,” he said. “Obviously goal scoring is a rhythm. It’s up and down. But obviously you want more highs and lows.”

Berry said he’s on the team to be more than a backup to presumed starter Giorgos Giakoumakis. He said he formed a good partnership with Gyasi Zardes and can do the same with Giakoumakis, once he can join training. Both players have similar skills.

Berry couldn’t stop smiling Tuesday when talking about being traded. He said he had heard Atlanta United was interested, and he started to get excited. The trade was completed and announced Feb. 21.

Berry then became excited, though he didn’t quite know what to expect.

“My first 20 minutes here, you see the difference,” he said. “And before you even walk in the stadium, I’m not even talking about that atmosphere, which is incredible, I’ve never experienced anything like that. Really, it’s not the 12th man, it’s like, 15, 16, how many people are there?”

Berry said he was stunned by everything from the food served at the training facility, to how the club helped him relocate, fit him for a suit that the players wear when they walk into the stadium. Even that walk was new. He said he just followed Miles Robinson and Etienne off the bus and into the stadium.

“That was an incredible experience that I really cherished, and I’m looking forward to again this weekend,” he said.

