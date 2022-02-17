Josef Martinez sets lofty goals for himself, Atlanta United

He returned in 2021 and scored 12 goals in 24 appearances.

“We all know that last year was a complicated year,” he said. “Myself, but also as a team, we had our ups and downs, and I had some good days and some bad days in terms of my injury. So for me, it’s important to stay healthy.”

Martinez said he didn’t do anything differently this offseason and that he feels OK.

He said this is the first injury-free preseason he’s experienced in more than two years.

“Sometimes that preseason preparation is really important ... for what I’m going to try to do is to get the best of me to the best of my ability,” he said.

Asked if Atlanta United is closer to returning to playing with style and swagger than it did in 2017 and ‘18, Martinez said he doesn’t know. The team has gone through several managers since and has many new faces. Among the starters, only Martinez and goalkeeper Brad Guzan remain from the team that won the MLS Cup in 2018.

But he said the team is working toward that.

“We understand the expectations and the pressure that’s on us to be able to get back to competing for championships, and I also understand the pressure that’s on me every year,” he said. “But, you know, my goal is always to win every weekend. That’s the goal, and we’re going to work as hard as we can to get there and hopefully we’ll be able to stay 100%, or very close to it, healthy and be able to achieve our goal.”

