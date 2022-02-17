Hamburger icon
Josef Martinez sets lofty goals for himself, Atlanta United

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) makes an attempt on goal during the match against Inter Miami Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Josef Martinez seems to be feeling better than he did last season and set some lofty goals for himself and Atlanta United on Thursday.

Martinez said Atlanta United wants to win its second MLS Cup, its first Supporters’ Shield and its second U.S. Open Cup. Having already scored 102 goals for the Five Stripes, the 28-year-old striker said he is setting a goal of reaching at least 200.

“There’s nothing that we can’t do without that will, that hunger to work,” he said. “That’s what we have right now. I think our goal as a team is to be fighting for those places at the top of the standings, fighting to try and reach the final, and we’re all going to give our best to be able to do that, and hopefully we’re able to accomplish those things.”

To come close to reaching those goals, Martinez said it’s very important that he stays healthy, mentioning that several times during Thursday’s interview session with national media.

Martinez suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in the first game of the 2020 season at Nashville. The injury forced him to miss the rest of the season and required four surgeries. One procedure was done in March to repair the damage. The remaining procedures were done in December to clean up scar tissue and an infection. Martinez said last season that after the second one he almost considered retiring.

He returned in 2021 and scored 12 goals in 24 appearances.

“We all know that last year was a complicated year,” he said. “Myself, but also as a team, we had our ups and downs, and I had some good days and some bad days in terms of my injury. So for me, it’s important to stay healthy.”

Martinez said he didn’t do anything differently this offseason and that he feels OK.

He said this is the first injury-free preseason he’s experienced in more than two years.

“Sometimes that preseason preparation is really important ... for what I’m going to try to do is to get the best of me to the best of my ability,” he said.

Asked if Atlanta United is closer to returning to playing with style and swagger than it did in 2017 and ‘18, Martinez said he doesn’t know. The team has gone through several managers since and has many new faces. Among the starters, only Martinez and goalkeeper Brad Guzan remain from the team that won the MLS Cup in 2018.

But he said the team is working toward that.

“We understand the expectations and the pressure that’s on us to be able to get back to competing for championships, and I also understand the pressure that’s on me every year,” he said. “But, you know, my goal is always to win every weekend. That’s the goal, and we’re going to work as hard as we can to get there and hopefully we’ll be able to stay 100%, or very close to it, healthy and be able to achieve our goal.”

Featured
