Luiz Araujo ready to start for Atlanta United if asked

Speaking in the third person, Atlanta United’s Luiz Araujo said people are going to see a different version of himself, possibly as early as Saturday’s game at Montreal.
Araujo, one of the team’s three Designated Players, may be a candidate to start for the first time since making appearances in the past two league games. He suffered a hamstring injury after scoring in the season’s first game. The injury resulted in him missing the next five games. He came on as a sub against Cincinnati and Miami. Araujo has one goal in 70 minutes.
Araujo said he feels 90-minutes fit after missing the most time he said he’s ever missed because of an injury.
“(Manager) Gonzalo (Pineda) can decide the team and how much I play, but I feel ready,” he said.
Pineda wouldn’t commit to Araujo being in the starting 11, even though club President Darren Eales told a local radio partner earlier in the week that it would be nice.
“I think that’s coming, whether it’s this game or next game or the next few games, we’ll see,” he said.
The team needs him. It has scored only two goals in its past four games. Both came on set pieces.
Araujo’s unique dribbling and shooting ability could be the spark to ignite the team’s offense. After Thursday’s practice, he banged in shot after shot past helpless goalkeepers.
“I think the team is doing a lot to create goal-scoring chances, just we’re not,” he said. “The goals aren’t falling at the moment. But we’ve been working really hard in training and trying to create chances and to score goals. And I think we’re gonna see that this game because it’s an important game and we want to win and we need the three points.”
