ajc logo
X

Luiz Araujo re-joins Atlanta United’s training

022722 : Atlanta United attacker Luiz Araujo goes down on the pitch shortly after scoring a goal against Sporting KC for a 1-0 lead in a MLS soccer match and has to leave the game on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

caption arrowCaption
022722 : Atlanta United attacker Luiz Araujo goes down on the pitch shortly after scoring a goal against Sporting KC for a 1-0 lead in a MLS soccer match and has to leave the game on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Atlanta United winger Luiz Araujo trained with the team for the first time Tuesday since he suffered a hamstring strain in the first half of the first game.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Araujo, a Designated Player, has missed the past five games. The team is 2-2-1 without him and been shut out twice.

Atlanta United’s offense has struggled to create scoring opportunities without Araujo, who was considered an MVP candidate before the season. The team ranks fifth in the East in goals scored (9), but is outperforming its expected goals total of 7.5. Its average of 1.24 expected goals per 90 minutes places it in the middle of MLS. The team has hit 55 key passes, 20 less than the league-leading L.A. Galaxy.

Emerson Hyndman, who has yet to play this season, also trained with the team. He was listed as questionable for last week’s game. That was the first time this season that he wasn’t listed as out.

Atlanta United will play host to Cincinnati on Saturday.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta United’s offense in first 45 minutes ... not great
Fouling is one way to slow down Atlanta United’s offense
Southern Fried Soccer: Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top