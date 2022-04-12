Luiz Araujo re-joins Atlanta United’s training

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Araujo, a Designated Player, has missed the past five games. The team is 2-2-1 without him and been shut out twice.

Atlanta United’s offense has struggled to create scoring opportunities without Araujo, who was considered an MVP candidate before the season. The team ranks fifth in the East in goals scored (9), but is outperforming its expected goals total of 7.5. Its average of 1.24 expected goals per 90 minutes places it in the middle of MLS. The team has hit 55 key passes, 20 less than the league-leading L.A. Galaxy.