Luiz Araujo re-joins Atlanta United’s training

Atlanta United winger Luiz Araujo trained with the team for the first time Tuesday since he suffered a hamstring strain in the first half of the first game.
Araujo, a Designated Player, has missed the past five games. The team is 2-2-1 without him and been shut out twice.
Atlanta United’s offense has struggled to create scoring opportunities without Araujo, who was considered an MVP candidate before the season. The team ranks fifth in the East in goals scored (9), but is outperforming its expected goals total of 7.5. Its average of 1.24 expected goals per 90 minutes places it in the middle of MLS. The team has hit 55 key passes, 20 less than the league-leading L.A. Galaxy.
Emerson Hyndman, who has yet to play this season, also trained with the team. He was listed as questionable for last week’s game. That was the first time this season that he wasn’t listed as out.
Atlanta United will play host to Cincinnati on Saturday.
