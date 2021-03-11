Lisandro Lopez prepared to help Atlanta United in any way

Lopez wouldn’t be playing this deeply into his career if he didn’t have that desire equaled by that selflessness. He’s been a pro since 2003 -- one year before teammate Efrain Morales was born -- and played for giants such as Porto in Portugal, Inter Milan in Italy and Lyon in France, while scoring 245 goals in 615 appearances for clubs across all competitions.

When his signing was announced Jan. 25, team Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club that, “Lisandro is a veteran goal-scorer who will strengthen our attack, and we’re pleased to add a player with his experience and qualities to our club. He brings leadership and a winning mentality, having won various league and cup titles throughout his career, and we feel that he will have a positive influence on our younger roster.”

Lopez described his leadership style as showing what needs to done by his actions, rather than talking to the team as a large group. If there’s something specific that he thinks he can say or do to help an individual player, he said he will.

“And the priority is always the group,” he said. “Throughout my career it’s always been the group. Always, always, always.”