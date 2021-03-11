Lisandro Lopez prepared to help Atlanta United in any way

Lisandro Lopez didn’t sound Wednesday like a man who came to Atlanta United to add depth at striker.
The 37-year-old also didn’t sound like someone who is going to put his personal desires ahead of the MLS team.
“I think the priority for every player anywhere is to play,” he said. “I’m working for that, there’s no doubt. I’m aware that Josef (Martinez) is here, Erick (Torres) is here, but we will have a healthy competition. Whether we are playing or not, we are all for what’s best for the group.”
The competition will be interesting. Martinez, who is working his way back from a season-ending knee injury suffered last year, is the presumed starter. Also in the group are Erick Torres, Homegrown player Jackson Conway and Erik Lopez, who said last week that he has been working more with the wingers than the strikers.
Lopez said manager Gabriel Heinze spoke to him about the project at Atlanta United, which is why he’s here. He said he has no plan past year season. He wants to see how it goes and how he plays before he decides what’s next.
Lopez wouldn’t be playing this deeply into his career if he didn’t have that desire equaled by that selflessness. He’s been a pro since 2003 -- one year before teammate Efrain Morales was born -- and played for giants such as Porto in Portugal, Inter Milan in Italy and Lyon in France, while scoring 245 goals in 615 appearances for clubs across all competitions.
When his signing was announced Jan. 25, team Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club that, “Lisandro is a veteran goal-scorer who will strengthen our attack, and we’re pleased to add a player with his experience and qualities to our club. He brings leadership and a winning mentality, having won various league and cup titles throughout his career, and we feel that he will have a positive influence on our younger roster.”
Lopez described his leadership style as showing what needs to done by his actions, rather than talking to the team as a large group. If there’s something specific that he thinks he can say or do to help an individual player, he said he will.
“And the priority is always the group,” he said. “Throughout my career it’s always been the group. Always, always, always.”