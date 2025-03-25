Looking back at the unusual but ‘very smart’ play by Cayman Togashi of Atlanta United

Cayman Togashi’s assist from a throw-in in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Cincinnati may have been in a first in Atlanta United history, but it wasn’t a first for him.
It wasn’t the first time that a Togashi throw-in resulted in a goal. The first came when he was playing for Sagan Tosu, a team in Japan he played for before signing with Atlanta United as a free agent.
Saturday’s throw-in to Saba Lobjanidze resulted in him crossing the ball to Emmanuel Latte Lath, whose left-footed shot found the lower left corner to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead.
“I was thinking about it,” Togashi said through an interpreter. “I was running in behind, and then when the ball went out, I saw that the other team, the defender, stopped. I made a quick decision. I saw someone was running, so I made a quick decision to throw the ball.”
Togashi’s first throw-in for an assist was a similar situation. Sagan Tosu had a coach who focused on throw-ins, and taking them quickly. A similar situation to Saturday’s happened and Togashi received an assist.
“Very smart,” teammate Mateusz Klich said of Togashi’s second assist.
Saturday’s match was Togashi’s first significant playing time for Atlanta United. He was subbed on in the first half after midfielder Tristan Muyumba was forced off with injuries to his right leg. Togashi played 49 minutes. In addition to his first assist, the took his first shot.
With Jamal Thiare still recovering from a quad injury, Togashi moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart at striker behind Latte Lath.
“I feel that I’m starting getting used to it, but I know my time is limited, but I’m very focused on those minutes to perform for the senior team,” he said.
Internationals. Atlanta United players who are with their national teams should start to return to training. Midfielder Bartosz Slisz (Poland), centerback Noah Cobb (U.S. Under-20s) and winger Luke Brennan (US-U20s) could return to training as early as Wednesday.
Teams playing Tuesday that include Atlanta United players are Paraguay (Miguel Almiron), Peru (Luis Abram), Bolivia (Efrain Morales), Norway (Stian Gregersen) and Trinidad & Tobago (Jay Fortune).
