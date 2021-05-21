Jeff Larentowicz to make debut as Atlanta United 2

“I want to have fun,” Larentowicz said. “I don’t want people to hit mute. I really want to give the players the credit they deserve, whether it’s an Atlanta United 2 player or a Memphis player.”

With that thought, he said as long as he doesn’t have a “Boom, goes the dynamite” moment Sunday he thinks it will be successful. Having done thousands of interviews, Larentowicz is adept at thinking and speaking in the moment. The pregame scripted elements will be new to him but he said he should do fine.

“Jeff will always be a key part of Atlanta United’s history, and we’re excited to welcome him back to the club to make his broadcasting debut,” Atlanta United President Darren Eales said in statement from the club. “Throughout his decorated career, Jeff was as cerebral on the pitch as he was off it. It’s evident he’ll be able to make that natural progression into the broadcast industry.”

As was his approach as a professional player, Larentowicz is doing due diligence with the prep work. He already met with Nelson and Longshore and researched and watched videos of Atlanta United 2′s and Memphis’ players.

He doesn’t yet know what his goal call will be, but said if Atlanta United 2 plays like it did in Wednesday’s 5-0 thrashing of Tulsa he will get a lot of practice.

“I feel like a goal call is kind of like a celebration; you don’t know what you are going to do,” he said. “You just have to react. Watching these guys plays, they’ve got a lot of energy. Even when they score you can see what it means to them. I’m just going to say what I see.”