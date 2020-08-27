Larentowicz explains Atlanta United’s protest

Larentowicz stressed that the decision wasn’t pre-planned. He learned of the NBA protests shortly before a team meeting scheduled for 5:45 p.m. while at a hotel near the stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Once the team arrived at Lockhart Stadium, he said players from around the league already were texting each other. He and Guzan met with Robles to see where Inter Miami’s players stood.

As the teams continued to prepare to play, because he wasn’t named in the starting 11, Larentowicz said he had more time to see what was happening, which included monitoring the night’s first game between Orlando and Nashville to see if it kicked off. It did start and was completed.

Larentowicz said he made Atlanta United interim manager Stephen Glass aware that the teams may not play. After speaking with Robles, it was then decided that after warm-ups the teams wouldn’t play. Larentowicz said he didn’t feel that the postponement of their game was a catalyst for the postponement of the remaining games.

MLS later issued a statement in which it tried to say that the league made the decision to postpone games. Larentowicz said it was a decision made by the players.

The protest wasn’t just a reaction, according to Larentowicz. He hopes that it continues actions toward positive change. He pointed out Atlanta United’s “United We Vote” campaign, which kicked off Aug. 11, as an example of something that is important to the team’s players because it’s part of participating in a democracy.

“I haven’t been as directly affected as many people on these issues,” said Larentowicz, who grew up in Chester, Pa., and graduated from Brown University. “I do my best to understand how they are feeling.

“We are reaching a point where this is enough and collective acknowledgement that things are going wrong and a collective acknowledgement that we can make things better.”

Atlanta United coming games

Saturday vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)

Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

―

