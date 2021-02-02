Kratz joins Atlanta United with goals of learning and teaching

This year, he is working mostly with the younger players in the U-12 and U-14s. They work on techniques with passing, receiving and dribbling. He also will watch videos of scrimmages and games with the other coaches of all age groups and work with individual players to strengthen weaknesses.

“There’s a positive vibe around training for the young guys when he shows up,” Annan said. “He helped Atlanta United win games. He’s one of best players in league on dead balls. That’s a dying art. There are a ton of things he can influence in the academy.”

Working with the players on dead balls hasn’t happened yet because of COVID-19 protocols. They hope to start later this year.

There are different levels of coaching licenses in soccer, from Grassroots to Pro. Kratz is awaiting the results of completing his C-level coaching license. That course was completed last week in Birmingham. He should know the results within two weeks. In a year, he can begin working on his B-level license. That should take six months. Once Kratz completes that he will become eligible to manage an Academy team. The remaining licenses in the U.S. are A Senior, A Youth and Pro.

Kratz’s goal is to eventually complete all of the licenses and manage a professional club. Kratz believes the best way to start is with an Academy team.

“I need to learn, I need experience,” Kratz said. “You can find your way a little bit easier than jumping into a professional environment. You need to fail to learn.”

He said he is learning not only tactics but how to communicate with the players so that they understand exactly what he wants. He said he is benefitting from being around a diverse and knowledgeable group of coaches at Atlanta United. The group meets twice a week. On Mondays, they review the weekend’s games. On Thursdays, they discuss methodology. Annan believes the sharing of ideas is invaluable for everyone’s improvement.

Kratz’s background as an academy player and then a professional in Germany is a bonus.

“Anytime you can add to your staff someone with that experience along with that desire to learn, it’s a bonus for us and a bonus for the academy,” Annan said.

Kratz communicates well with the players, Annan said. Kratz said he admires coaches such as Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann and former Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino because of their abilities to communicate exactly what they want during training sessions to eliminate any gray areas that may happen during games.

“There is a non-stop learning process. This will make you a very good coach and manager,” Kratz said. “It’s not just stuff that happens on the field. How do you approach the players? How do you get them to buy into your ideas? How do you realize who you have to approach and how?”

In a few months, you may see an Atlanta United academy player line up a free kick in “Kratz Country,” the area 20-25 yards from goal, and hit a curling shot into the corner just as Kratz did twice against Montreal in April 2018. After that, maybe you’ll see Kratz on the sideline of an MLS club.

For now, Kratz is learning.

“I’m very happy to be here and working, especially with younger age groups,” he said. “You can see the development if they put in the work and if they get the right guidance. Being around the older groups where, of course, you need to start winning, develop habits of winning.

“I’m in a spot where I can see both parts. I’m part of both parts. I’m learning every day, and that’s the best thing I can ask for right now.”