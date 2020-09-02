Is Pity Martinez on move to club in Saudi Arabia?

Al-Nassr, a club in Saudi Arabia, has reportedly offered Atlanta United $18 million for Pity Martinez.
Cesar Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) was the first to report the offer.
If the reported interest and dollar figures are accurate, it could be a blessing for Martinez and Atlanta United.
Martinez was purchased from River Plate for a reported fee of $15.95 million in December 2018. The club’s return depends upon your viewpoint: Atlanta United won two trophies in 2019 (U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup) but Martinez scored just five goals with nine assists. At one point, he was benched by then-manager Frank de Boer because of his lack of effort on defense.
Martinez has two goals and two assists in seven league games this season. De Boer was let go following the team’s 0-for-3 showing in the MLS tournament in Orlando in which it failed to score.
Atlanta United will host Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight. It will be interesting to see if Martinez is in the game-day roster.
The MLS transfer window closes Oct. 29.
Should the transfer happen, it would open a path for Atlanta United to go ahead and move Erik Lopez from Atlanta United 2 to Atlanta United.