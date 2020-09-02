Is Pity Martinez on move to club in Saudi Arabia?

Martinez was purchased from River Plate for a reported fee of $15.95 million in December 2018. The club’s return depends upon your viewpoint: Atlanta United won two trophies in 2019 (U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup) but Martinez scored just five goals with nine assists. At one point, he was benched by then-manager Frank de Boer because of his lack of effort on defense.

Martinez has two goals and two assists in seven league games this season. De Boer was let go following the team’s 0-for-3 showing in the MLS tournament in Orlando in which it failed to score.