Atlanta United’s next opponent: Miami

Likely formation: 3-4-2-1.

Stats that may interest you:

xG: 6.8

XGA: 7.0

Actual goals scored: 6

Actual goals allowed: 11

Key players: Rodolfo Pizarro midfielder, three goals, 11 shots, four on target.

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, centerback, former Atlanta United player signed before MLS tournament.

Julian Carranza, midfielder/forward, two goals, six shots, four on target.

Analysis: Miami is coming off a 1-0 loss at Nashville. It was an odd game. Nashville should have scored three goals. Miami should have had a penalty but was denied by VAR. Still, Miami’s defense remains a work in progress and its offense is inconsistent even with 18 shots, five on goal. Miami also features former Atlanta United players Mikey Ambrose and Brek Shea.

Atlanta United needs to find a spark in the midfield or this could be a challenging game.

Miami’s starting 11 in its previous game:

31 G Luis Robles

5 D Nicolás Figal

3 D Andrés Reyes

26 D Leandro González Pirez

22 M Ben Sweat

13 M Victor Ulloa

6 M Wil Trapp

11 M Matías Pellegrini

7 M Lewis Morgan

10 M Rodolfo Pizarro

21 F Julián Carranza

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

