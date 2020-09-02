Atlanta United’s next opponent: Miami

Atlanta United (3-4-0) will host at Miami (1-6-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FS1 can be heard on 92.9FM. You can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC.
A look at Miami:
Inter Miami (@InterMiamiCF)
Record: 1-6-0.
Record against Atlanta United: No previous meetings. (The teams’ Aug. 26 matchup was postponed.)
Manager: Diego Alonso.
Likely formation: 3-4-2-1.
Stats that may interest you:
xG: 6.8
XGA: 7.0
Actual goals scored: 6
Actual goals allowed: 11
Key players: Rodolfo Pizarro midfielder, three goals, 11 shots, four on target.
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, centerback, former Atlanta United player signed before MLS tournament.
Julian Carranza, midfielder/forward, two goals, six shots, four on target.
Analysis: Miami is coming off a 1-0 loss at Nashville. It was an odd game. Nashville should have scored three goals. Miami should have had a penalty but was denied by VAR. Still, Miami’s defense remains a work in progress and its offense is inconsistent even with 18 shots, five on goal. Miami also features former Atlanta United players Mikey Ambrose and Brek Shea.
Atlanta United needs to find a spark in the midfield or this could be a challenging game.
Miami’s starting 11 in its previous game:
31 G Luis Robles
5 D Nicolás Figal
3 D Andrés Reyes
26 D Leandro González Pirez
22 M Ben Sweat
13 M Victor Ulloa
6 M Wil Trapp
11 M Matías Pellegrini
7 M Lewis Morgan
10 M Rodolfo Pizarro
21 F Julián Carranza
Atlanta United coming games
Wednesday vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
X