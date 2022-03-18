Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Montreal

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 4.7/3.4; Montreal 3.1/3.6

-

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Two assists, one goal this season

Marcelino Moreno: One assist

Jake Mulraney: One goal

Thiago Almada: Newest Designated Player

Montreal

Lassi Lappalainen: One goal

Zachary Brault-Guillard: One goal

Djorde Mihailovic: One assist

-

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Corey Parker

Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Craig Lowry

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Santiago Sosa (fitness) and Franco Ibarra (leg)

Out: Machop Chol (leg), Luiz Araújo (hamstring) and Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL recovery)

For Montreal

N/A

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“We will try to play the same style, trying to start on the front foot, especially at home and try to be the team that dictates the intensity of the game. Hopefully we can do the same this Saturday, regardless of the opponent. I mean, there’s always this discussion about yes, they are tired, maybe, but also they are in rhythm, they have some games, and they have more connections there because they were on the field more time than us. So for me, I’m waiting for the best Montreal. They will try to come back strong and prove in the league that they’re doing well. They’re a very good team. Last year, they beat us in in their house. So I remember that one. So, yeah, we expect the best Montreal possible.” -- Pineda on hosting Montreal, which played in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“If I could tell the future I’d be a president. I wouldn’t be playing soccer. We’ll see what happens. I think we showed last year that with with everyone giving their best effort and with a lot of hard work, that we were able to get into the playoffs. So this year we’ll see., I think if we can all do that, continue to get better and everyone give their best then then we can be competitive. To win it is a different thing. I don’t know because there’s also some some very good teams. But to be competitive, yes.” Josef Martinez on if Atlanta United can win the MLS Cup

-

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right fullback Ronald Hernandez

Centerback George Campbell

Centerback Miles Robinson

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Ozzie Alonso

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Midfielder Marcelino Moreno

Right winger Brooks Lennon

Left winger Tyler Wolff

Striker Josef Martinez

-

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE