Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Montreal

Atlanta United will host Montreal in an MLS game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bally Sports Southeast broadcast will begin at 4 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Montreal’s Wilfried Nancy
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 2-0-0; Montreal on road 0-2-0
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 5/5; Montreal 2/8
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 4.7/3.4; Montreal 3.1/3.6
-
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Two assists, one goal this season
Marcelino Moreno: One assist
Jake Mulraney: One goal
Thiago Almada: Newest Designated Player
Montreal
Lassi Lappalainen: One goal
Zachary Brault-Guillard: One goal
Djorde Mihailovic: One assist
-
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Chris Penso
Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Corey Parker
Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
AVAR: Craig Lowry
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Santiago Sosa (fitness) and Franco Ibarra (leg)
Out: Machop Chol (leg), Luiz Araújo (hamstring) and Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL recovery)
For Montreal
N/A
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“We will try to play the same style, trying to start on the front foot, especially at home and try to be the team that dictates the intensity of the game. Hopefully we can do the same this Saturday, regardless of the opponent. I mean, there’s always this discussion about yes, they are tired, maybe, but also they are in rhythm, they have some games, and they have more connections there because they were on the field more time than us. So for me, I’m waiting for the best Montreal. They will try to come back strong and prove in the league that they’re doing well. They’re a very good team. Last year, they beat us in in their house. So I remember that one. So, yeah, we expect the best Montreal possible.” -- Pineda on hosting Montreal, which played in the Champions League on Wednesday.
“If I could tell the future I’d be a president. I wouldn’t be playing soccer. We’ll see what happens. I think we showed last year that with with everyone giving their best effort and with a lot of hard work, that we were able to get into the playoffs. So this year we’ll see., I think if we can all do that, continue to get better and everyone give their best then then we can be competitive. To win it is a different thing. I don’t know because there’s also some some very good teams. But to be competitive, yes.” Josef Martinez on if Atlanta United can win the MLS Cup
-
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Right fullback Ronald Hernandez
Centerback George Campbell
Centerback Miles Robinson
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Ozzie Alonso
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Midfielder Marcelino Moreno
Right winger Brooks Lennon
Left winger Tyler Wolff
Striker Josef Martinez
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
