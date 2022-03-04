Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Colorado

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 2.38/1.38; Colorado 0.44/2.04.

-

Players to watch

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Two assists this season

Dom Dwyer: One goal.

Tyler Wolff: One assist.

Ozzie Alonso: Signed as a free agent to add toughness and experience

Colorado

Diego Rubio: Five goals, four assists last season.

Lalas Abubakar: Same draft class as Miles Robinson.

Bryan Acosta: Two assists with Dallas last season.

Michael Barrios: Eight goals, five assists last season.

Auston Trusty: Headed to Arsenal this summer.

-

Officiating crew

Referee: Joe Dickerson.

Assistants: Mike Rottersman and Chris Elliott.

Fourth official: Brandon Stevis.

VAR: Daniel Radford.

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson.

-

Injury reports

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Brooks Lennon (ankle), Thiago Almada (visa), Marcelino Moreno (foot), Santiago Sosa (visa), Jake Mulraney (leg) Franco Ibarra (visa).

Out: Machop Chol (leg), Luiz Araújo (hamstring), Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL recovery).

For Colorado

Out: Braian Galvan (injury) and Aboubacar Keita (injury).

-

What was said about the game

“I think I think they’re very good at running in behind the back lines. I think they’re very intense and they’re very fast. They have very fast players in the attack. They have fast wingers, and the backline three that they play is pretty effective in the buildup. So they have they have a lot of different shapes with different types of players.” -- Pineda about Colorado

“Definitely, the depth of this team is really good. We have so many guys that can fill in so many different positions. We’ve got guys trying to sort out paperwork issues and things like that. And we stuck together, and I think that’s very positive for us to have that in the first game in the season. You know, it really builds confidence in the locker room knowing that we have so much depth and so much quality around the field.” -- Brooks Lennon on last week’s win against Sporting KC and what it means for this game

-

Atlanta United’s Predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right fullback Ronald Hernandez

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Ozzie Alonso

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Right winger Dom Dwyer

Left winger Tyler Wolff

Striker Josef Martinez

-

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE