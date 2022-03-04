Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Colorado

Atlanta United will play at Colorado on Saturday in its first MLS road game this season. The Bally Sports Southeast telecast will begin at 6 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC. He will post a game story at the final whistle.
Coaches: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Colorado’s Robin Fraser.
Site: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
Home/road records: Colorado 0-0-0/Atlanta United 0-0-0.
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 3/1; Colorado 0/3.
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 2.38/1.38; Colorado 0.44/2.04.
-
Players to watch
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Two assists this season
Dom Dwyer: One goal.
Tyler Wolff: One assist.
Ozzie Alonso: Signed as a free agent to add toughness and experience
Colorado
Diego Rubio: Five goals, four assists last season.
Lalas Abubakar: Same draft class as Miles Robinson.
Bryan Acosta: Two assists with Dallas last season.
Michael Barrios: Eight goals, five assists last season.
Auston Trusty: Headed to Arsenal this summer.
-
Officiating crew
Referee: Joe Dickerson.
Assistants: Mike Rottersman and Chris Elliott.
Fourth official: Brandon Stevis.
VAR: Daniel Radford.
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson.
-
Injury reports
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Brooks Lennon (ankle), Thiago Almada (visa), Marcelino Moreno (foot), Santiago Sosa (visa), Jake Mulraney (leg) Franco Ibarra (visa).
Out: Machop Chol (leg), Luiz Araújo (hamstring), Emerson Hyndman (torn ACL recovery).
For Colorado
Out: Braian Galvan (injury) and Aboubacar Keita (injury).
-
What was said about the game
“I think I think they’re very good at running in behind the back lines. I think they’re very intense and they’re very fast. They have very fast players in the attack. They have fast wingers, and the backline three that they play is pretty effective in the buildup. So they have they have a lot of different shapes with different types of players.” -- Pineda about Colorado
“Definitely, the depth of this team is really good. We have so many guys that can fill in so many different positions. We’ve got guys trying to sort out paperwork issues and things like that. And we stuck together, and I think that’s very positive for us to have that in the first game in the season. You know, it really builds confidence in the locker room knowing that we have so much depth and so much quality around the field.” -- Brooks Lennon on last week’s win against Sporting KC and what it means for this game
-
Atlanta United’s Predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Right fullback Ronald Hernandez
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Ozzie Alonso
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Midfielder Amar Sejdic
Right winger Dom Dwyer
Left winger Tyler Wolff
Striker Josef Martinez
-
