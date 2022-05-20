ajc logo
X

Info to know: Atlanta United at Nashville

Atlanta United's Ronald Hernandez and his teammates will try for their first victory in Nashville's new stadium. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta United's Ronald Hernandez and his teammates will try for their first victory in Nashville's new stadium. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Atlanta United (4-4-3) will play at Nashville (5-4-3) in an MLS game Saturday. The Fox broadcast will begin at 7:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7:55 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Nashville’s Gary Smith

Site: GEODIS Park

Road/home records: Atlanta United on road 1-4-0; Nashville at home 2-0-1

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 17/16; Nashville 13/13

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 16.9/15.3; Nashville 14.2/13.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goal, three assists

Brooks Lennon: Two goals, one assist

Thiago Almada: Two goals, two assists

Luiz Araujo: Two goals, one assist

Nashville

C.J. Sapong: Three goals, two assists

Hany Mukhtar: Three goals, two assists

David Romney: Two goals

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistants: Corey Parker, Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: Rosendo Mendoza

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Caleb Wiley (lower body), Josef Martínez (knee) and Santiago Sosa (adductor)

Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles) and Miles Robinson (Achilles)

For Nashville

Not available

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“This is a difficult match. Very good stadium, very good opponent. Good coach. They have some momentum after (Wednesday’s) victory. I mean, they are a good side, and we just have to go there and try to perform up to our standard, and hopefully we’ll get three points this time.” – Pineda

“I think it’s difficult anytime you’re on the road in this league. And, you know, Nashville are a good team. They won a lot of games, did well last year, and that result (in U.S. Open Cup) was tough for us. I think that one definitely hurt a bit. So, yeah, going back there, I think we’re excited to go back there so quickly and be able to have an opportunity to play them.” – Bobby Shuttleworth

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Alex De John

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Marcelino Moreno

Striker Ronaldo Cisneros

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United at Nashville
1h ago
Atlanta United’s offense playing well while defense is shaky
3h ago
Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez upgraded to questionable
16h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top