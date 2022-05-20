Info to know: Atlanta United at Nashville

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 16.9/15.3; Nashville 14.2/13.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goal, three assists

Brooks Lennon: Two goals, one assist

Thiago Almada: Two goals, two assists

Luiz Araujo: Two goals, one assist

Nashville

C.J. Sapong: Three goals, two assists

Hany Mukhtar: Three goals, two assists

David Romney: Two goals

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Ted Unkel

Assistants: Corey Parker, Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: Rosendo Mendoza

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Caleb Wiley (lower body), Josef Martínez (knee) and Santiago Sosa (adductor)

Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles) and Miles Robinson (Achilles)

For Nashville

Not available

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“This is a difficult match. Very good stadium, very good opponent. Good coach. They have some momentum after (Wednesday’s) victory. I mean, they are a good side, and we just have to go there and try to perform up to our standard, and hopefully we’ll get three points this time.” – Pineda

“I think it’s difficult anytime you’re on the road in this league. And, you know, Nashville are a good team. They won a lot of games, did well last year, and that result (in U.S. Open Cup) was tough for us. I think that one definitely hurt a bit. So, yeah, going back there, I think we’re excited to go back there so quickly and be able to have an opportunity to play them.” – Bobby Shuttleworth

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Alex De John

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Marcelino Moreno

Striker Ronaldo Cisneros