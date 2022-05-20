Info to know: Atlanta United at Nashville

Atlanta United (4-4-3) will play at Nashville (5-4-3) in an MLS game Saturday. The Fox broadcast will begin at 7:30 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7:55 p.m. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Nashville’s Gary Smith
Site: GEODIS Park
Road/home records: Atlanta United on road 1-4-0; Nashville at home 2-0-1
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 17/16; Nashville 13/13
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 16.9/15.3; Nashville 14.2/13.1
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goal, three assists
Brooks Lennon: Two goals, one assist
Thiago Almada: Two goals, two assists
Luiz Araujo: Two goals, one assist
Nashville
C.J. Sapong: Three goals, two assists
Hany Mukhtar: Three goals, two assists
David Romney: Two goals
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Ted Unkel
Assistants: Corey Parker, Meghan Mullen
Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis
VAR: Rosendo Mendoza
AVAR: TJ Zablocki
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Caleb Wiley (lower body), Josef Martínez (knee) and Santiago Sosa (adductor)
Out: Machop Chol (leg), Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles) and Miles Robinson (Achilles)
For Nashville
Not available
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“This is a difficult match. Very good stadium, very good opponent. Good coach. They have some momentum after (Wednesday’s) victory. I mean, they are a good side, and we just have to go there and try to perform up to our standard, and hopefully we’ll get three points this time.” – Pineda
“I think it’s difficult anytime you’re on the road in this league. And, you know, Nashville are a good team. They won a lot of games, did well last year, and that result (in U.S. Open Cup) was tough for us. I think that one definitely hurt a bit. So, yeah, going back there, I think we’re excited to go back there so quickly and be able to have an opportunity to play them.” – Bobby Shuttleworth
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Alex De John
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Franco Ibarra
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Right wing Luiz Araujo
Midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Marcelino Moreno
Striker Ronaldo Cisneros
