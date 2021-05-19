Hyndman, Sosa developing well as Atlanta United’s offense works

As noted by Joseph Lowery on MLSsoccer.com, Atlanta United is mostly going sideways and backward with the ball. The team is 22nd in MLS in terms of passes completed per game into the penalty box, have the fifth-fewest goals from open play (4) and the ninth-lowest expected goal average (1.06). As a team, it is second-to-last in passes sent between the lines of an opponent’s formation.

Put it all together, and the team is playing it very conservatively on offense.

“I think at times we are vertical,” Sosa said. “At times we are not. It depends on the moment in the game. It’s also a question of the way the opponent has set up in that game.”

Ironically, playing it safe may be the best way to earn at least a point in Seattle on Sunday. If the Sounders don’t have the ball, they can’t score.

And Atlanta United, with Sosa and Hyndman, lead the league in attempting and completing the most passes in the league on a per-game basis, having the longest possessions by more than two seconds and averaging more passes per possession than any other team in MLS, according to Lowery.

“For me, we try to balance it out, who gets the ball and when,” Hyndman said. “We try to confuse opponents. It’s in the building stages. It’s tough to stop us when build out of the back when we do it right.”

