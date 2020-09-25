Glass gives updates on Atlanta United’s Lopez, Moreno

Atlanta United interim manager Stephen Glass provided updates Friday on two of the team’s newer players, Erik Lopez and Marcelino Moreno.
Lopez looks good training with the first team and will be a quality player for the club for years, according to Glass. Lopez, who will be able to play for the senior team next season, has been training with the team since he signed with Atlanta United 2 earlier this season.
“Dangerous, two good feet,” Glass said. “Can finish. Can run. Will do the work off it. He will be a good player for the club in the long run.”
Atlanta United signed Lopez, 18, from Club Olimpia in Paraguay on July 18.
Moreno, whose signing as a Designated Player was announced Tuesday, hasn’t arrived in Atlanta. Moreno can’t play until he obtains a visa and goes through a 10-day quarantine.
Glass said once Moreno arrives he will train individually before joining the team. From watching film, Glass said Moreno is very attack-minded and can play any of the positions up front.
Atlanta United centerback Fernando Meza said the team is eager for Moreno to arrive because he will bring an element of freshness.
“He’s not coming to fill Josef’s (Martinez) role, but will be someone who can help our team,” Meza said.