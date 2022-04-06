Franco Ibarra ready to go for Atlanta United

Ibarra missed the past several weeks because he felt discomfort in his hamstring during an exhibition game in Mexico. He described it as a light injury. Then, he and Sosa went to Argentina to work on securing their green cards. That took almost a month.

Now, Ibarra said he feels like he can go 90 minutes, should manager Gonzalo Pineda ask him.

It seems likely that Sosa and Ibarra will be paired together in the central midfield. Ibarra was the first-choice starter in the preseason before suffering his injury. Sosa started 22 games last season.

Both players are tough. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan noted that as soon as Sosa came onto the field to start the second half against D.C. United, he threw himself into a tackle as if to tell D.C. United he was ready to continue what to that point had a been a very physical game.

Pineda also said he liked the bite the two had in the second half.

“I specifically brought Santi and Ibarra to continue the good possession of the ball, but also to put in some of the physicality we needed to win some of those duels,” Pineda said on Saturday. “Both did fantastic. That’s something that also makes me very happy, is that the players that are coming from the bench are doing a great job in every game.”

During the preseason, Pineda complimented Ibarra’s ability to bring the ball forward and play passes into space during the preseason, which is something he didn’t do a lot last season in his 16 appearances.

“Santi and I are very close,” Ibarra said. “And I think we have a good relationship. You can see (in) both of us the passion that we play with in the midfield. I think we have a good understanding. We talk, we listen to each other.”

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., Peachtree TV

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE