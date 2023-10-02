Fayette County possible site for new USSF headquarters and training center

Fayette County is among the sites that has proposed to be the new home of the United States Soccer Federation and its first-ever National Training Center, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions.

The site would be in the northern part of the county, near Trilith Studios. Niki Vanderslice, president and CEO of the Fayette County Development Authority, declined to comment. A call to the U.S. Soccer Federation has not yet been returned.

It was announced last month that, with the help of a $50 million donation from Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank, U.S. Soccer would be moving from Chicago to Atlanta. The move would include the building of the National Training Center that would house the USSF’s 27 national teams. The site would need hundreds of acres. USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone said during last month that they hope to select a site by the end of January 2024 and break ground by the end of March 2024. The search is being led by USSF CEO JT Batson, a native of Augusta.

The site in Fayette County is the second to be reported. The other is on land owned by Tyler Perry at Fort McPherson. It is considered a good spot because of its proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and downtown. An area in Douglas County is also being put forth as a potential site, according to another person with knowledge.

