Escobar thanks Atlanta United’s supporters

The MLS team traded Escobar to LAFC on Sunday for as much as $600,000 in General Allocation Money.

Escobar played for Atlanta United from 2018-20, making 63 appearances and helping the club win the MLS Cup in 2018, and U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in 2019. A fiery player, Escobar was a tireless, fast runner up and down the right wing. The only knocks against him were a history of injuries, some not his fault because they were the result of collisions with teammates, and yellow cards, 27 in regular season and playoff games.