Escobar thanks Atlanta United’s supporters

Franco Escobar said on Sunday that he didn’t want to leave Atlanta, calling it his home, but that he must respect the decisions of the Atlanta United’s office.
The MLS team traded Escobar to LAFC on Sunday for as much as $600,000 in General Allocation Money.
Escobar played for Atlanta United from 2018-20, making 63 appearances and helping the club win the MLS Cup in 2018, and U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in 2019. A fiery player, Escobar was a tireless, fast runner up and down the right wing. The only knocks against him were a history of injuries, some not his fault because they were the result of collisions with teammates, and yellow cards, 27 in regular season and playoff games.
He was then sent on loan back to Newell’s Old Boys, the club he played for before being purchased by Atlanta United, for the 2021 season.
After saying that he didn’t want to leave Atlanta United, Escobar was asked why was he sent on loan to Newell’s Old Boys. He said that question should be directed to Vice President Carlos Bocanegra, if he is making the decisions. Escobar said he feels that the club may not have wanted him to continue.
Escobar wrote that he felt hurt because in three years he played with his heart for the club and wishes he had been treated differently. He said he that he didn’t get to say goodbye to the team’s supporters.
Escobar shared this message with the team’s supporters:
“Solamente gracias por tanto cariño que me dieron siempre y siempre di todo de mi en cada partido porque se los debía y que me hubiese gustado despedirme de ellos pero en algún momento nos vamos a encontrar nuevamente. Gracias por todo.”
Translated into English, using Google:
“Just thank you for so much love that you always gave me and I always gave my all in each game because I owed them and I would have liked to say goodbye to them but at some point we are going to meet again. Thanks for everything.”
