Atlanta United trades Franco Escobar to LAFC

Trading Escobar on Sunday means the club will not have to protect him with one of its 12 available slots in the expansion draft. It may also be considered a good piece of business because had they not protected Escobar, and Charlotte selected him, Atlanta United would have received just $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

The trade also frees a spot on Atlanta United’s senior roster. Escobar didn’t occupy an International slot. He had a guaranteed salary of $450,000 last season, according to the MLSPA salary guide. With the trade, Atlanta United has 27 players on a 30-man roster.

Additionally, the club is looking to loan Erik Lopez, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Lopez, 20, made 18 appearances with one goal scored. Lopez was acquired by the club from Olimpia in his native Paraguay.

Brought in to play striker in 2020, he was moved to the wing by previous manager Gabriel Heinze for the 2021 season. The move was partially because the team signed Lisandro Lopez to backup Josef Martinez. Lopez ended up leaving the club after a few weeks following the death of his father in Argentina. Still, Heinze kept Lopez as a winger.

If Atlanta United loans Lopez to a club outside MLS, the move will open one of its Under-22 Initiative roster slots, as well as an International slot and Senior slot.

