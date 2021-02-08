Escobar says goodbye to Atlanta United

Franco Escobar said goodbye to Atlanta United supporters on Monday with a post on his instagram page. Escobar is leaving for Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina.
“I wanted to thank you for these 3 years together where we achieved great conquests together, I always delivered and defended this shirt the best I could, thank you for all that support you gave me and that unconditional love, you would have liked to say goodbye to the Mercedes but some circumstances did not. They allowed, I’m going to miss them a lot ❤️Also thank all my colleagues with whom we achieved all these incredible moments and those that remain to come. Thanks to the coachs, the kinesiologists, doctors, tool workers, administrative leaders, the people who work in press, cooks and all the people who work in the club. I say goodbye, I wish you the best of success and a big hug. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING ATLANTA ❤️🔴⚫️”
Atlanta United has yet to issue a statement about Escobar or the transaction.
Escobar, 25, made 71 appearances, including 66 starts in the league or playoffs as right wingback, right fullback or centerback for the club from 2018-20 seasons. Escobar scored five goals, three in the playoffs. He helped the club win the MLS Cup, Campeones Cup and U.S. Open Cup.
A move from Atlanta United may be based upon Escobar’s salary. He made $300,000 in 2019. The 2020 salary database wasn’t released by the Major League Soccer Players Association.
Escobar could be a frustrating player at times. Fast and aggressive, his passion sometimes manifested itself in yellow cards (26 in three seasons) or silly plays. But he said last season that he was working to channel his passion because he hoped to one day captain Atlanta United.
Escobar’s departure may leave the club thin at right fullback or wingback. The only players on the roster who typically play those positions are Brooks Lennon and Machop Chol, a Homegrown signing who is more of a wingback than fullback. Jake Mulraney played mostly on the left last season but could play on the right.