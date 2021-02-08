Escobar says goodbye to Atlanta United

“I wanted to thank you for these 3 years together where we achieved great conquests together, I always delivered and defended this shirt the best I could, thank you for all that support you gave me and that unconditional love, you would have liked to say goodbye to the Mercedes but some circumstances did not. They allowed, I’m going to miss them a lot ❤️Also thank all my colleagues with whom we achieved all these incredible moments and those that remain to come. Thanks to the coachs, the kinesiologists, doctors, tool workers, administrative leaders, the people who work in press, cooks and all the people who work in the club. I say goodbye, I wish you the best of success and a big hug. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING ATLANTA ❤️🔴⚫️”

Atlanta United has yet to issue a statement about Escobar or the transaction.